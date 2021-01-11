Mitochondrial Disease Therapies Market Size, Share and Trends by Top Companies

DNA deletions and mutations that have become rampant of late have increased the detection rates for various types of mitochondrial myopathy. Market reports connected with the healthcare industry have been made available by Market Research Future who issues reports on other sectors that have been recently put out along with a report on this industry. The market is anticipated to achieve revenue figures worth $ 33.6 million by the end of 2020, while growing at a projected CAGR of 9.82 % approximately in the forecast period.

The advance in the screening services has improved the detection of the cases for mitochondrial myopathy, thereby increasing the potential for market growth. The government initiatives aimed at improving the treatment of rare genetic diseases are expected to spur the market growth further. Developments in the genetic tests and increased awareness from the end users are increasingly projected to reinforce market’s growth in the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The reform in the products and services is the central factor escalating the market’s productivity and manipulating the trends that are increasing in prominence in the market. The dominant success factors and players’ inclinations are increasingly refining due to the strategies being used by market competitors. The market has initiated a new period of growth as the market is continually in a state of mutability. The obtainability of a decent labor force along with resources is adding to the general market growth. The external factors are encouraging the market expansion which is contingent on the practices and the strategic roadmaps that are used by market companies. The key contenders being studied in the report are GeneDx, Khondrion BV, Ixchel Pharma, Centogene AG, Mitobridge, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB, Stealth Biotherapeutics and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The Americas region is expected to account for the major market portion owing to the presence of a promising reimbursement scenario and more expenditure on healthcare. The Americas touch USD 116.7 million in revenue while growing at the CAGR of 19.39% in the forecast period. The increased market interest in new technology in the US is also a significant driver of the market. The European region is the next chief market owing to the huge disposable incomes and increasing awareness. The Asia Pacific region is projected to have the most future potential and it is estimated to be led by China and India. The Asia Pacific market is likely to touch USD 4.4 million by the end of 2020 while expanding at the CAGR of 9.94%.

List of Tables

TABLE 1 MITOCHONDRIAL MYOPATHY DIAGNOSIS & TREATMENT MARKET: PIPELINE ANALYSIS 23

TABLE 2 GLOBAL MITOCHONDRIAL MYOPATHY DIAGNOSIS & TREATMENT MARKET, BY TYPE, 2014 –2020 (USD MILLION) 34

TABLE 3 GLOBAL MITOCHONDRIAL MYOPATHY DIAGNOSIS & TREATMENT MARKET, BY TYPE 2021 – 2025 (USD MILLION) 35

TABLE 4 GLOBAL MITOCHONDRIAL MYOPATHY DIAGNOSIS & TREATMENT MARKET, BY DIAGNOSTIC TEST, 2014–2020 (USD MILLION) 38

TABLE 5 GLOBAL MITOCHONDRIAL MYOPATHY DIAGNOSIS & TREATMENT MARKET, BY DIAGNOSTIC TEST, 2021–2025 (USD MILLION) 38

TABLE 6 GLOBAL MITOCHONDRIAL MYOPATHY DIAGNOSIS & TREATMENT MARKET, BY THERAPY, 2014–2020 (USD MILLION) 40

TABLE 7 GLOBAL MITOCHONDRIAL MYOPATHY DIAGNOSIS & TREATMENT MARKET, BY THERAPY, 2021–2025 (USD MILLION) 41

TABLE 8 GLOBAL MITOCHONDRIAL MYOPATHY DIAGNOSIS & TREATMENT MARKET, BY REGION, 2014–2020 (USD MILLION) 43

TABLE 9 GLOBAL MITOCHONDRIAL MYOPATHY DIAGNOSIS & TREATMENT MARKET, BY REGION, 2021–2025 (USD MILLION) 44

TABLE 10 AMERICAS: MITOCHONDRIAL MYOPATHIES DIAGNOSIS & TREATMENT MARKET, BY REGION, 2014–2020 (USD MILLION) 44

