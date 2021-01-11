Creatinine test Market Share- Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Creatinine test is a part of renal function tests that determine the normal functioning of kidney. It is usually recommended by the healthcare provider for diagnosis of kidney diseases, kidney failure, and other diseases associated with the kidney. Analyzer, creatinine tests strips, cartridge, and other accessories are most widely used to determine creatinine levels signaling the presence of kidney disease.

Prevalence of chronic kidney disease is on the rise across the globe, especially, in the developing countries. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes, renal dysfunction, and other kidney problems. Furthermore, increasing research and development activities, and technological advancements to identify the causes and risk factors for renal diseases are fuelling the global market growth. The growth of the market is restricted by the accuracy and reliability of tests.

The global creatinine test market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the global market are Quest Diagnostics (U.S.), Merck (U.S.), Sonic Healthcare (Australia), Bayer (U.S.), Beckman Coulter (U.S.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), Genoptix (U.S.), Healthscope (Australia), Labco (Kuwait), Charles River (U.S.), OPKO Health, Inc. (U.S.), Abbott (U.S.), and others.

Major Players in Creatinine test Market:

Regional Analysis

owing to growing emphasis on healthy lifestyle, and prevention of chronic kidney diseases. Additionally, increasing demand for technologically advanced diagnostic devices and the presence of major market players influence the growth of the market. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2014, nearly 118,000 people in the U.S. started treatment for End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD).

In Europe, extensive research and development activities on the medical devices, and extensive use of point-care-testing devices drive the market growth. As per the article published in Clinical Kidney Journal, the incidence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) varies substantially between the countries in Europe. Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditure also impact the market growth. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the healthcare expenditure in Germany was EUR 321 billion in 2014, France recorded the second highest level of current healthcare expenditure of EUR 237 billion, followed by the U.K (EUR 223 billion).

Owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and obesity, and availability of diagnostic services drives the growth of the Asia Pacific region. India and China are the top two countries with high prevalence of diabetes, which is expected to grow in the coming future.

In the Middle East & Africa, the increasing demand for specialty diagnostic services and developing healthcare system drive the growth of the market. In Africa, the demand for diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases is increasing, which is fuelling the market growth.

Segmentation

The global creatinine tests market is segmented on the basis of type, indication, devices, and end user.

On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into urine test, blood test, and others.

On the basis of the devices & accessories, the market is segmented into clinical analyzer including bench top, and portable/ handheld analyzers, creatinine test strips, cartridge, and others.

On the basis of the indication, the market is segmented into kidney disease, kidney infection, kidney failure, urinary tract obstruction, and others.

On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into hospital & clinics, diagnostic center, research institutes, and others.

