Global Connected Healthcare Market: Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2025

growing market and it is expected that the market will touch high growth figures in future. Continuous increase in lifestyle disease has led to the development of personalized healthcare solutions is boosting the revenues per year.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 142 market data tables and figures spread over 152 numbers of pages of the project report.

Global Connected Healthcare Market:

Connected health is a new model for healthcare delivery which deliver healthcare services remotely. Connected healthcare creates an environment where patients are treated in the best location, by the best person, using the most relevant and efficient methods and cut down on waste and reduces system costs even though improving patient quality of life. It allows societies to maintain personalized healthcare in a climate of reducing resources and increasing demand. It enables genuine patient focus in the most efficient way possible.

The major participants of this market are Agamatrix, Inc. (US), Airstrip Technology (US), AliveCor Inc. (Australia), Allscripts (US), Athenahealth Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Cerner (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE healthcare (UK), Qualcomm (US), Medtronics (Ireland) and others.

In recent years, due to the rise in connected healthcare applications has helped in driving the growth of the market. In the coming years, it is expected that the global connected healthcare market will advance with higher growth rate as compared to previous years.

