Dermabrasion & Microneedling Market highly promising expected to witness a notable CAGR of 3.68% By 2023

A number of surgical procedure are available in the market for the treatment of various skin problems. Dermabrasion is an invasive surgical treatment for acne, surgical scars, actinic keratosis, rhinophyma, and others. It is also used for tattoo removal and sun damaged skin, and it also changes in the appearance of the skin by injuring using an abrasive. The procedure is performed under local anesthesia and may result in sensitive and pinkish coloration of the skin. It has various side effects such as skin decoloration, and skin numbness due to local anesthesia. While microneedling is a minimally invasive procedure used for skin rejuvenation with minimal side effects. Microneedling is a new procedure getting popular in developed countries across the globe owing to various advantages offered by the procedure such as less treatment time, best results, and many more.

The market is driven by increasing demand for new minimally invasive procedures for skin rejuvenation, and availability of technologically advanced device in the market. High cost of dermabrasion and available of alternative treatment such as laser surgery, moderate to deep skin peels, and the injection of fillers may restrain the market growth.

The global dermabrasion market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.68% during the forecast period.

Major Players in the Market:

(U.S.), CONMED Corporation. (U.S.), MicroAire Surgical Instruments (U.S.), Delasco (U.S.), George Tiemann & Co. (U.S.), Bellus Medical (U.S.), Osada, Inc. (U.S.), Dermapen World (Australia), MDPen (Georgia), DermaQuip. (U.S.), and Eclipse Aesthetics (U.S.). Other players are Salient Medical Solutions (U.S.), Emage Medical (U.S.), 4T Medical (U.K), Dr. Ron Shelton. (U.S.), and Bellaire Industry (U.S.).

Regional Analysis

Dermatology and cosmetology are receiving worldwide attention and there is a rise in the demand for affordable treatment, especially, in the developing countries across the globe. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), deaths from cancer worldwide are expected to rise to over 13.1 million by 2030. According to the article published in the Adolescent Health, Medicine and Therapeutics, acne vulgaris is the most common skin condition diagnosed in adolescents worldwide.

The Americas is the largest market owing to an increasing demand for skin resurfacing and rejuvenation procedures in the U.S. and increasing demand for non-invasive procedures for skin problems among women such as acne vulgaris and surgical scars.

Europe holds the second position in the market. The market in the European countries is increasing due to the increasing adoption of skin care and cosmetic procedures, availability of funds for research and development activities, and growing emphasis on skin care. Furthermore, the demand for dermatology procedures for skin resurfacing is increasing in the European countries.

In Asia Pacific market, rising awareness about advantages of dermabrasion and side effects, changing lifestyle, and the demand for new dermatology treatment for acne and skin pigmentation are major factors driving the growth of the market. Additionally, the availability of well-qualified cosmetic surgeons and dermatologists further stimulates the market growth. In Asia Pacific, Australia has the highest prevalence of skin cancer, which has been increasing continuously from the last few years, thus there is an extensive demand for dermatology procedures.

The demand for dermabrasion is found to be low in the Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation

The global dermabrasion & microneedling market is segmented on the basis of dermabrasion device type, micro-needling device type, needle material, application, and end user.

On the basis of dermabrasion device type, market is segmented into manual dermabraders and motorized dermabraders.

On the basis of microneedling device type, market is segmented into derma-stamp, dermapen, dermarollers, and others

On the basis of needle material, the microneedling market is segmented into silicon, glass, and metal.

On the basis of application, the dermabrasion & microneedling market skin rejuvenation, acne scar, traumatic & surgical scars, acne vulgaris, and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, and others.

