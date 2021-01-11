Lower GI Series Market values | Trends| Size| Share

Market Insights

Market Research Future presents a comprehensive study on the global lower GI series market, stating that the market is going to expand until the year 2023 at a CAGR of 4.6%. This global report sums up by providing the development of lower GI series market and involves driving the factors that boost the market.

A lower GI series is referred to as lower gastrointestinal series or barium enema, which is one of the medical procedures used in the examination and diagnosis of problems related to the human colon or large intestine and rectum. This test also helps in detecting diseases and abnormalities as the symptoms of the problem generated. Due to such importance of lower GI series, many companies are on the verge of investing a significant amount in research & development to introduce more of such efficient method. This factor is taking the global lower GI series market towards positive growth in the years to come, as per the research reports stated.

Global Lower GI Series Market: Drivers & Trends

growth in recent days. Earlier, the diagnosis of diseases in the human colon, large intestine, and rectum was very complex and challenging to diagnose. However, with the invention of a lower GI series test has pushed the healthcare industry to the next level of advancements. Therefore, the factors such as technological advancements, growing disposable income, raising people awareness about the lower GI series test has put a potential scope for the global lower GI series market to expand exponentially and would gain more valuation during the forecast period. The increase in the number of healthcare centers, hospitals, clinics, and laboratories in main regional segments, globally have also driven the global lower GI series market.

On the other hand, the global lower GI series market is also driven majorly owing to the factors such as surging incidence of GI diseases, gastric cancer, and most prominent is changing lifestyle. With that, more factors such as developing technologies, increasing cost-effective methods, and the government’s support for research have also boosted the growth of the global lower GI series market.

On the flip side, some factors such as the availability of alternative therapies are marked to be one of the reasons that could hamper the growth of the market during the assessment period.

Market Segmentation

This MRFR report segments the global lower GI series market into applications, types of tests, and end user.

By the mode of applications, the market has been segmented into gastroenteritis, colon polyps, tumor, strictures crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and others.

By the mode of types of test, the market is segmented into double-contrast test and single-contrast test.

By the mode of end users, this market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and laboratories.

Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global lower GI series market research study segments the global lower GI series market into the regions of America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Among all, the reports tell that America holds a significant share in the global lower GI series market, owing to the enormous investment that is being made in research and development in the healthcare sector as well as its stable economic conditions for research and development. With this, the mounting patient base and geriatric population are also there to boost the growth of the market.

Whereas, Europe is the second largest market after the Asia Pacific on account of increasing technological improvements. The technological enhancements will thereby, result in higher efficiency and accuracy for the diagnosis process.

Moreover, Asia Pacific has recorded to be the fastest growing market owing to the swelling prevalence of contagious diseases in this region. India and China have now started investing in research and development of the healthcare sector, which is expected to boost the global lower GI series market in this region.

Key Players

Here is the list of key players in this market: Eisai (US), Cadila Pharmaceuticals, PeaceHealth, Purdue Pharma L.P., Alfa Wassermann, NOVADAQ, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, AstraZeneca, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.

