For years, the critical communications industry has relied on narrowband LMR (Land Mobile Radio) networks for mission-critical voice and basic data services. Due to the bandwidth limitations of these LMR networks, public safety agencies and other users within the critical communications industry are keen to leverage commercial cellular network technologies to support growing demands for mobile broadband services such as video transmission and bandwidth-intensive field applications.

Considering its thriving ecosystem, spectrum flexibility and performance metrics, LTE has emerged as the leading candidate for critical communications broadband networks. In addition, with the recent approval of the MCPTT (Mission Critical Push to Talk) voice standard as part of 3GPP Release 13, LTE has also become an attractive substitute for providing LMR-like voice services.

ALSO READ https://www.openpr.com/news/2087270/lte-for-critical-communications-market-2020-global-analysis

As a result, a growing number of critical communications organizations are deploying either private LTE networks or contracting commercial LTE mobile operator services via MVNO arrangements to complement their existing LMR systems with broadband capabilities.

Driven by early investments in the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions, the market for critical communications LTE networks is already worth $600 Million in annual infrastructure spending. Fueled by large-scale rollouts in the public safety, energy and other sectors, the market is further expected to surpass $2 Billion by the end of 2020. This includes spending on base stations (eNBs), mobile core and transport networking gear.

Spanning over 1,200 pages, the “LTE for Critical Communications: 2016 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts“ report package encompasses three comprehensive reports covering both commercial and dedicated LTE networks for critical communications.

FOR MORE DETAILS: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/discrete-manufacturing-and-plm-global-market-synopsis-trends-and-developments-applications-y-o-y-growth-analysis-forecasts-to-2025-2020-12-30

– The LTE, LTE-Advanced & 5G Ecosystem: 2016 – 2030 – Infrastructure, Devices, Operator Services, Verticals, Strategies & Forecasts

– The Private LTE Network Ecosystem: 2016 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts

– The Public Safety LTE & Mobile Broadband Market: 2016 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

This report package provides an in-depth assessment of LTE for critical communications and also explores the wider market for commercial LTE services. Besides analyzing technologies, architectural components, operational models, key trends, market drivers, challenges, vertical market opportunities, applications, deployment case studies, spectrum allocation, standardization, regulatory landscape, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies, the report package also provides infrastructure investment forecasts from 2016 till 2030.

The report package comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report package.

Topics Covered:

The report package covers the following topics:

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1269119-lte-for-critical-communications-2016-2030-opportunities-challenges-strategies-forecasts

Commercial LTE Networks

– LTE/LTE-Advanced technology and market status

– 5G technology and R&D commitments

– Market drivers and barriers

– TCO comparison with legacy technologies

– LTE/5G infrastructure, devices, subscriptions and service revenue

– Infrastructure and device vendor share

– Antenna systems, RAN, mobile core, backhaul and fronthaul deployment strategies

– Mobile operator reviews, service models, pricing strategies and LTE/5G deployment case studies

– Unlicensed LTE, VoLTE, RCS, eMBMS and M2M services

– Industry roadmap and value chain

– Profiles and strategies of over 90 ecosystem players including infrastructure OEMs, device OEMs and mobile operators

– Market analysis and forecasts from 2016 till 2030

Dedicated LTE Networks for Critical Communications

– Critical communications LTE ecosystem

– Market drivers and barriers

– Technology, architectural components and operational models

– Analysis of vertical markets, applications and key trends

– Case studies of over 20 critical communications LTE network deployments

– Review of spectrum allocation for critical communications LTE networks

– Regulatory landscape and standardization

– Industry roadmap and value chain

– Profiles and strategies of over 200 ecosystem players including infrastructure OEMs, device OEMs and system integrators

– Strategic recommendations for enterprises, public safety agencies, LTE infrastructure OEMs, system integrators and mobile operators

– Market analysis and forecasts from 2016 till 2030

Key Questions Answered:

The report package provides answers to the following key questions:

– How big is the critical communications LTE opportunity?

– How big is the wider market for LTE, LTE-Advanced and 5G networks?

– What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

– How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

– What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?

– Which submarkets will see the highest percentage of growth?

– How does standardization impact the adoption of LTE for critical communications?

– When will MCPTT (Mission-Critical Push-to-Talk) and proximity services see large-scale proliferation?

– What opportunities exist for commercial mobile operators and MVNOs in the critical communications market?

– Will LTE replace GSM-R and other legacy technologies for railway communications and applications?

– Which spectrum band will be the most dominant choice for critical communications LTE network deployments?

– Is there a market for 400 MHz LTE networks?

– What are the prospects of tactical, vehicle-mounted and airborne LTE eNB platforms?

– How can public safety agencies leverage unused spectrum resources to fund private LTE networks?

– Who are the key market players and what are their strategies?

– What strategies should system integrators and vendors adopt to remain competitive?

https://primefeed.in/