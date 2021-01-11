Urban Farming market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Urban Farming market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
ALSO READ https://www.openpr.com/news/2116634/urban-farming-global-market-2020-major-kay-players-gotham
The key players covered in this study
Gotham Greens
Brooklyn Grange Farm
UrbanFarmers AG
BrightFarms
GrowUP Urban Farms
Garden Fresh Farms
Edenworks
Pasona
Sky Green
Green Sense Farms
American Hydroponics
Agrilution
Certhon
Dalsem
Harnois Greenhouses
Richel Group
Urban Crop Solutions
Vertical Farm Systems
Philips Lighting
Everlight Electronics
Argus Controls Systems
Netafim
Hydrodynamics
FOR MORE DETAILS: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/digital-still-camera-dsc-market-global-industry-growth-new-opportunities-and-forecast—2026-2020-12-30
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Animal Husbandry
Aquaculture
Agroforestry
Urban Beekeeping
Horticulture
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Community
Home Gardens
Corporate
Others
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5244682-global-urban-farming-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America