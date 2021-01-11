Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

This report studies the global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market, analyzes and researches the IT Service Management (ITSM) Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
ServiceNow
Atlassian
IBM
CA Technologies
BMC Software
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
HEAT Software
ASG Software
Axios Systems
SAP
Cherwell Software
Freshservice
Spiceworks
Epicor
TOPdesk
Samanage
Agiloft Service
Symantec
LANDesk Service Desk
EZPro Service Desk
IssueTrak
Remedyforce
JIRA Service Desk
SysAid
SolarWinds Web Help Desk
Autotask
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, IT Service Management (ITSM) Software can be split into
Cloud Based ITSM Software
On-Premise ITSM Software
Web-based ITSM Software
Market segment by Application, IT Service Management (ITSM) Software can be split into
Large Enterprises
Medsized Enterprises
Small Enterprises
