Global EMS and ODM Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022

Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) is a term used for companies that test, manufacture, distribute, and provide return/repair services for electronic components and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The concept is also referred to as electronics contract manufacturing (ECM).

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the EMS and ODM in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

HONHAI

Quanta

Pegtron

Flextronics

Compal

Wistron

Jabil

Inventec

Sanmina

Celestica

New KINPO

USI

Benchmark

Kaifa

PLEXUS

SIIX

Venture

Zollner

UMC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

EMS

ODM

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Communication

Computer

Consumer

Industrial

Medical

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global EMS and ODM market.

Chapter 1, to describe EMS and ODM Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of EMS and ODM, with sales, revenue, and price of EMS and ODM, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of EMS and ODM, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 12, EMS and ODM market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe EMS and ODM sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

