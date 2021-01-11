Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Surge in clinical data, use of connected devices, and evolving consumer needs is expected to drive the growth in the market.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Pattern and image recognition is expected to witness the highest CAGR.

The worldwide market for Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

3M

CERNER

IBM

MICROSOFT

NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS

HEATH FIDELITY

LINGUAMATICS

DOLBEY SYSTEMS

APIXIO

MMODAL IP

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Rule-Based NLP

Statistically Based NLP

Mixed NLP

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Health Care

Life Science

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market.

Chapter 1, to describe Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare, with sales, revenue, and price of Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

