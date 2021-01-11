Global Dried Potatoes Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Dried Potatoes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Dried Potatoes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

McCain Foods

Lamb Weston

Idaho Pacific

Mydibel

Bob’s Red Mill

Procordia Food

Aviko

Emsland Group

Engel Food Solutions

Solan SA

TaiMei Potato

Jain Irrigation Systems (Sleaford Quality Foods)

Linyi Zhongli Food

Linquan Hengda Food

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Flakes

Sliced and Diced

Powdered and Granules

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retails

Food Services

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Dried Potatoes product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Dried Potatoes, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Dried Potatoes in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Dried Potatoes competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Dried Potatoes breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Dried Potatoes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Dried Potatoes sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

