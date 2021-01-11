Global Retail Ice Cream Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Ice cream (derived from earlier iced cream or cream ice) is a sweetened frozen food typically eaten as a snack or dessert. It is usually made from dairy products, such as milk and cream, and often combined with fruits or other ingredients and flavors. It is typically sweetened with sugar or sugar substitutes. Typically, flavouringsand colourings are added in addition to stabilizers. The mixture is stirred toorporate air spaces and cooled below the freezing point of water to prevent detectable ice crystals from forming. The result is a smooth,mi-solid foam that is solid at very low temperatures . It becomes more malleable as its temperaturereases.

The classic ice creamgment contributed approximately 80% in global retail ice cream industry in 2017, whereas Nestle and Unilever, the two largest players captured one-third of the total market.

The global Retail Ice Cream market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Retail Ice Cream market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Retail Ice Cream in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Retail Ice Cream in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Retail Ice Cream market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Retail Ice Cream market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Unilever

Nestle

General Mills

Mars

Blue Bell

Market size by Product

Impulse

Artisanal

Take Home

Market size by End User

Commercial

Household

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Retail Ice Cream market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Retail Ice Cream market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Retail Ice Cream companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Retail Ice Cream submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Retail Ice Cream are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Retail Ice Cream market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

