Global Permanent Life Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025

Permanent Life Insurance is a life insurance policy which is guaranteed to remain in force for theinsured’s entire lifetime, provided required premiums are paid, or to the maturity date.

In 2017, the global Permanent Life Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Permanent Life Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Permanent Life Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

ALSO READ https://www.einpresswire.com/article/520382677/permanent-life-insurance-market-2020-global-covid-19-impact-analysis-trends-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026

The key players covered in this study

Allianz

AXA

Generali

Ping An Insurance

China Life Insurance

Prudential PLC

Munich Re

Zurich Insurance

Nippon Life Insurance

Japan Post Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway

Metlife

Manulife Financial

CPIC

Chubb

AIG

Aviva

Allstate

Swiss RE

Prudential Financial

Travelers

AIA

Aflac

Legal & General

FOR MORE DETAILS: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/organic-makeup-remover-market-manufactures-2020—by-types-and-application-key-regions-future-status-and-outlook-market-opportunities-challenges-forecast-to-2026-2020-11-24

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Non-participating Whole Life

Participating Whole Life

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Agency

Brokers

Bancassurance

Digital & Direct Channels

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Permanent Life Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Permanent Life Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3518193-global-permanent-life-insurance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Permanent Life Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

https://primefeed.in/