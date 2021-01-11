Global Permanent Life Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025

Permanent Life Insurance is a life insurance policy which is guaranteed to remain in force for theinsured’s entire lifetime, provided required premiums are paid, or to the maturity date.
In 2017, the global Permanent Life Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Permanent Life Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Permanent Life Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Allianz
AXA
Generali
Ping An Insurance
China Life Insurance
Prudential PLC
Munich Re
Zurich Insurance
Nippon Life Insurance
Japan Post Holdings
Berkshire Hathaway
Metlife
Manulife Financial
CPIC
Chubb
AIG
Aviva
Allstate
Swiss RE
Prudential Financial
Travelers
AIA
Aflac
Legal & General
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Non-participating Whole Life
Participating Whole Life
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Agency
Brokers
Bancassurance
Digital & Direct Channels
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Permanent Life Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Permanent Life Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Permanent Life Insurance are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.