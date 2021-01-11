Global Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom Scope and Market Size
Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Allot
Argyle data
Ericsson
Guavus
HUAWEI
Intel
NOKIA
Openwave mobility
Procera networks
Qualcomm
ZTE
Google
AT&T
Apple
Amazon
Microsoft
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Descriptive analytics
Predictive analytics
Machine learning
Feature engineering
Market segment by Application, split into
Processing
Storage
Analyzing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America