Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Banking as a service (BaaS) is an end-to-end process ensuring the overall execution of a financialservice provided over the web. Such a digital banking service is available on demand and is carried out within a set time-frame.
In 2018, the global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) development in North America, Europe, China and Japan.
The key players covered in this study
SolarisBank
Sqaure
PayPal
Fidor Bank
Moven
Prosper
FinTechs
Braintree
OANDA
Currency Cloud
Intuit
Gemalto
Finexra
BOKU
Invoicera
Coinbase
Authy
Dwolla
GoCardless
iZettle
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
API-based Bank-as-a-Service
Cloud-based Bank-as-a-Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking
Online Banks
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) development in North America, Europe, China and Japan.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.