Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Banking as a service (BaaS) is an end-to-end process ensuring the overall execution of a financialservice provided over the web. Such a digital banking service is available on demand and is carried out within a set time-frame.

In 2018, the global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) development in North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The key players covered in this study

SolarisBank

Sqaure

PayPal

Fidor Bank

Moven

Prosper

FinTechs

Braintree

OANDA

Currency Cloud

Intuit

Gemalto

Finexra

BOKU

Invoicera

Coinbase

Authy

Dwolla

GoCardless

iZettle

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

API-based Bank-as-a-Service

Cloud-based Bank-as-a-Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking

Online Banks

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

