Global Smart Textile Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Smart textiles are defined as textiles that can sense and react via an active control mechanism to environmental conditions or stimuli from mechanical, thermal, chemical, electrical or magnetic sources.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Smart Textile industry, especially in Europe and North America. The main market players are Textronics, Peratech, DuPont, Clothing+, Outlast, etc. The sale of Smart Textile is about 3400 k units in 2015.

North America is the largest supplier of Smart Textile, with a production market share nearly 53% and sales market share nearly 43% in 2015. That is to say, there will be imports in North America, while North America also is the largest consumption region.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the production market share of 30.5% and the sales market share over 30%. Asia (Ex. China) is another important market of Smart Textile, enjoying 5% production market share and 14% sales market share.

Smart Textile is used in Military Uses, Civil Uses, and Healthcare Uses areas. Report data showed that 30.8% of the Smart Textile market demand in military areas, 33.9% in civil areas, 17.5% in healthcare areas, and 17.8% in other areas in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Smart Textile industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Sales of Smart Textile have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries. A key market and growth area for smart textiles has been designs for personal protective and military clothing.

The worldwide market for Smart Textile is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Smart Textile in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Textronics

Peratech

DuPont

Clothing+

Outlast

d3o lab

Schoeller

Texas Instruments

Exo2

Vista Medical

Ohmatex ApS

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Passive Smart Textile

Active Smart Textile

Ultra-Smart Textile

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Military Uses

Civil Uses

Healthcare Uses

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Smart Textile product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Smart Textile, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Smart Textile in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Smart Textile competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Smart Textile breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Smart Textile market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Smart Textile sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

