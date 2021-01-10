Watch Ravens vs. Tennessee AFC Wild Card Playoffs Game Live Stream Online

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Washington Football team Kickoff time, TV channel, live stream online for Saturday night’s NFL Wild Card playoff game Buccaneers vs Washington live stream: How to watch NFL playoffs Wild Card game online.

Tom Brady and the fifth-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) face rookie defensive end Chase Young and the host fourth-seeded Washington Football Team (7-9), champion of the NFC East, at 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday from FedEx Field.

Since Washington clinched the NFC East by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in an already-infamous game, this matchup gained some added meaning when Washington’s standout rookie defensive end Chase Young found a camera and said, “I want Tom!” at the end of last week’s game.

Here’s all the live stream, TV channel, and postseason schedule info you need to watch Saturday’s game.

Buccaneers vs Washington Picks



The Washington offense feels a lot like a band of players overcome non-believers. Smith made it back from his leg injury. Starting running back Antonio Gibson was a college receiver. Secondary running back J.D. McKissic is a journeyman. Terry McLaurin slid in the draft out of Ohio State. Logan Thomas at tight end is a converted quarterback. Together, they won just enough games to win the NFC East.

Of course, one of the NFL’s more controversial rules comes into play here, as, despite the Buccaneers’ 11-5 record, they’ll travel to play at Washington, who finished 7-9. That’s because a division champion, in this case, the Washington Football Team, always starts the playoffs with a home game.

Below is all the info you need to watch Buccaneers vs. Washington on Saturday, including the TV channels and kickoff time.

What channel is Buccaneers vs. Washington on today?

TV channel (national) : NBC

: NBC TV channel (Tampa) : WFLA

: WFLA TV channel (Washington, D.C.) : WRC

: WRC Live stream: NBC Sports App

NBC has the rights to both prime-time games of wild-card weekend, which means two different broadcast teams will be in play. Buccaneers vs. Washington gets Mike Tirico on play-by-play and Tony Dungy as the color commentator. Dungy’s earlier-season comments on Brady could come up during the broadcast.

The “Sunday Night Football” crew of Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will indeed work on Sunday night to call Steelers vs. Browns.

Buccaneers vs. Washington start time

Date : Saturday, Jan. 9

: Saturday, Jan. 9 Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

This kickoff time is the same as the usual Monday night kickoff time during the regular season. Washington is coming off a Sunday night game in Week 17, which will have its body clocks lined up to start at this time again in the first round of the playoffs.

Buccaneers vs. Washington marks the third of three wild-card games on the opening Saturday of the playoffs, with three more scheduled for Sunday.

What’s at stake in the Buccaneers game?

NFL protocol says that players who test positive for COVID-19 would miss 10 days of activities and must be cleared to return by testing negative. Due to the fact that the Bucs play Saturday night instead of Sunday, White will not be cleared in time for the playoff game having reportedly tested positive nine days prior instead of 10.

“It looks that way right now,” Arians said about White not being available. “I was not overly excited about that – it could potentially cost us a couple of players that would play on Sunday that we’re still hoping [for.]”

White leads the Buccaneers in tackles this season, with 140 total, adding nine sacks, 15 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and four pass breakups. Barrett has recorded eight sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 57 total tackles, two forced fumbles, and three defended passes in 2020.

With White now expected to be out against Washington, the Bucs might not be able to pressure quarterback Alex Smith as much if White could play. In the final three games of the regular season, only four other Bucs not named Devin White recorded a sack.

The Buccaneers vs Washington live stream may have a team with the playoffs’ worst record at 7-9, but at least it has two solid storylines. Though being crowned champion of the NFC East this season may not be impressive, Washington quarterback Alex Smith’s comeback has been nothing short of remarkable.

The 14-year veteran suffered a gruesome leg injury in November of 2018 that caused him to miss all of last season. Smith would then go on to have 17 surgeries over a nine-month span. This past October, he took his first NFL snaps in nearly two years. Smith was named the starter a few weeks later and since then, led Washington to a 5-1 record to close out the season and make the playoffs and this Wild Card NFL live stream.

However, Tom Brady and the (11-5) Buccs visit the (7-9) Football Team as 8.5-point favorites.

Smith now faces yet another injury. Washington listed him as ‘questionable’ with a calf strain. Head Coach Ron Rivera said earlier in the week he may rotate play between Smith and backup QB Taylor Heinicke.

As for the other storyline. Tom Brady is the greatest ever. It doesn’t seem to be a wise thing to call him out if you are a rookie. However, that’s exactly what Washington’s Pro Bowl rookie defensive end Chase Young did. “Tom Brady, I’m coming for you” Young shouted as he ran off the field following his team’s playoff-clinching win last Sunday in Philadelphia. It’s worth noting that the 21-year-old was just 2 when Tom Brady won his first of six championships.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Washington live stream with a VPN

Buccaneers vs Washington live streams in the US

In the US, Buccaneers vs Washington is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 9.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN, and the NFL Network.

Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Buccaneers vs Washington live stream for free

If Buccaneers vs Washington is airing on the NBC affiliate network in your market, you don’t even need to pay. With one of the best TV antennas, you can watch live, pulling the game out of the sky.

If you just want to watch Buccaneers vs Washington on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that’s broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign in to your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Buccaneers vs Washington live streams in the UK

Our friends across the pond can also watch Buccaneers vs Washington live, even if it is an unholy hour of 1:15 a.m. local BST in the early hours of Sunday morning. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports to pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Buccaneers vs Washington live streams in Canada

US football fans north of the border will need DAZN to watch the Buccaneers vs Washington live stream in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

About The Wild Card 2021 playoffs

The NFL has closed out its regular 2020 season and kicks off the 2021 NFL Playoffs with the Wild Card Round. This round features the Washington Football team hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField on Saturday, January 9th. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET and airs on NBC.

Plenty will be watching the game on TV, but if you’ve cut the cord on cable or otherwise don’t prefer cable, or just won’t be in front of your television, there are several options for live streaming the game.

