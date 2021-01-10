Mounting Internet Penetration to Drive Smartphone Operating System Industry

Smartphone operating systems aid the operation of mobile phones, PDAs, tablets, and other mobile devices. An operating system is a platform which aids devices to run applications and programs on it. Symbian and Research in Motion are counted among the early starters in the market and held approximately half of the market but were driven out with the release of new advanced operating systems such as Google and Apple. This, in turn, has provided tremendous traction to the global mobile operating systems market growth.

Technology giants such as Google and Apple are some of the market giants. Android, Google’s operating system, is the most popular smartphone operating system due to its open-source platform and its user-friendly interface. Mounting the adoption of smartphones is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market. Further, ascending digitization is another factor responsible for the growth of the global mobile operating system market. Apple’s iOS is holding the second-largest share of the market due to the rising adoption of iPhones. These two operating systems are expected to retain their market dominance over the forecast period.

Moreover, the increasing demand for mobile applications, along with the mounting popularity of e-commerce and online shopping are other factors providing significant traction to the global Smartphone Operating System Industry. Additionally, increasing awareness towards different applications offered by smartphones such as fitness apps, GPS maps, and gaming are other factors thrusting the market on a remarkable growth trajectory. The global mobile operating system market is expected to expand at 20% CAGR by 2023.

Market Segmentation

In the MRFR analysis, the global Smartphone Operating System Industry is segmented by type, operating system, and region. Based on type, the global Smartphone Operating System Industry is segmented into closed source platforms and open-source platforms. The operating system market is segmented into Android, iOS, blackberry, windows, and Symbian. However, the android operating system segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global Smartphone Operating System Industry through the forecast period. This can be owed to the increasing adoption of Android-based smartphones and upscaling demand for open source applications on the play store.

Further, the high adoption of mobile applications is another significant factor in driving the market. The android operating system segment is also expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. On the other hand, iOS from Apple is expected to be for Apple phones and does not support open-source platform. This leads to limited usage of the operating system. Alternatively, the market share for iOS is much higher as compared to android and is expected to grow at a speedy pace over the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the distinguished market vendors for smartphone operating system include Google, Inc. (U.S.), Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Blackberry Limited (U.S.), Linux Foundation (U.S.), Jolla Oy (Finland), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Hewlett Packard (U.S.), Qualcomm (U.S.) and Samsung Electronics (South Korea).

Detailed Regional Analysis

into the regions of North America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate the global Smartphone Operating System Industry over the review period, as per the latest MRFR analysis. This is attributable to the fast-paced advancements in technologies and the rising popularity of smartphones in the region. The region also has an unshakable infrastructure that enables faster and seamless integration of the latest technologies. In addition, the growing use of mobile devices is expected to contribute substantially to the ascension of the market.

Industry Update

March 2019: KaiOS is a mobile operating system designed to run on feature phones and has received significant investment from Google. It is cheaper than android and has various smart features such as the web browser and VoLTE.

FOR REFERENCE : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/e-coat-market-analysis-top-companies-demand-overview-price-trends-and-forecast-2022-2021-01-04

