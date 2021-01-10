Application Testing Services Industry to Expand at 11% CAGR by 2023

The global Application Testing Services Industry is estimated to ascend at a rapid pace, states Market Research Future (MRFR), in the latest report. Proliferation noted in the IT technology in almost every sector all over the globe has given rise to a different problem. The maintenance of productivity and functionality of business applications has caused many organizations to face a need for application testing services. These services enable organizations to ensure that everything is working at an optimum level. Upon close inspection, researchers at Market Research Future have arrived at the conclusion that the global Application Testing Services Industry is likely to exhibit a robust CAGR of 11% during the forecast period of 2017-2023, garnering a market revenue valuation of USD 48 billion by the end of 2023.

Mounting big data technology, big data analytics, cloud, mobility, and several other applications are expected to drive the global Application Testing Services Industry over the review period. In addition, owing to the proliferation of cloud platforms, it is easier to pick the correct testing tools and techniques for testing in a hybrid environment. Increasing productivity through the test of automation services is one of the vital benefits that organizations have witnessed upon the adoption of application testing services. Application testing services also aid in IT spending optimization and have faster time-to-market, as compared to others. Furthermore, application testing services are aiding organizations in leveraging its reusable assets and in guaranteeing returns on investments. Software testing solutions are observed to witness fast advancement and aid organizations to enhance the quality and reliability of service.

Market Segmentation

The global Application Testing Services Industry is studied for several segments to examine the market on a deeper level and arrive at specific and conclusive analysis. Such segmentation has been carried out by service type, testing type, organization size, delivery model, vertical, and region.

Based on service type, the global Application Testing Services Industry is segmented into professional services and managed services.

Based on testing type, the global Application Testing Services Industry is segmented into compatibility testing, security testing, functionality testing, usability testing, automation testing, compliance testing, and performance testing.

Based on delivery model, the market segments studied in the report include onshore, onsite, offshore, and nearshore.

Based on organization size, the global Application Testing Services Industry is segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Based on verticals, the global Application Testing Services Industry is segmented into telecommunication and IT, BFSI, retail, manufacturing, media and entertainment, healthcare, and government.

Key Players

Some prominent players present in the global Application Testing Services Industry include Wipro Limited (India), Cognizant (U.S.), Xoriant Corporation (U.S.), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Capgemini SE (France), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Infosys Limited (India), and RapidValue Solutions (U.S.).

Detailed Regional Analysis

the report for various geographical segments for a regional outlook on the landscape. Such geographical segments include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America led the global Application Testing Services Industry at the beginning of the forecast period and is assessed to retain its reputation as a market leader during the assessment period. Application testing services are widely used in a variety of end-user industries in several developed economies of the region.

On a similar note, Europe is anticipated to be a significant market for application testing services through the assessment period, owing to the rapid growth noted in the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR during the review period, as per the MRFR report. Emerging countries such as India, Japan, and China are expected to showcase fast pace growth owing to the increased awareness of consumers and high demand for high-quality products and services owing to the increase in buying power.

Industry Update

October 2019: Spirent Communications recently announced a new enhancement to Spirent TestCenter solution which has enabled a full-stack Layer 2 to Layer 7 testing in a single unified platform. This is an industry first in application testing.

