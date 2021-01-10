Ascending Demand for Early & Accurate Diagnosis to Drive Biosensors Development & Demand Market

The global Biosensors Development & Demand Market is anticipated to take an impressive growth trajectory over the forecast timeline, as concluded in the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. This report also states that the global Biosensors Development & Demand Market is estimated to witness a market valuation of USD 360 million by the end of 2023. Moreover, growth in the global Biosensors Development & Demand Market is anticipated to witness a 12% CAGR during the estimated period.

The global Biosensors Development & Demand Market is also expected to witness support in terms of growth due to increased applications in the field of medical analysis, food analysis, and environmental monitoring. The medical analysis has witness substantial growth owing to the mounting cancer detection for early diagnosis using biosensors. All these applications demand higher accuracy, sensitivity and speed for measurement which is boosting the development of biochemical sensors. Biosensors development refers to a combinational approach of both, the computer modelling and natural receptors. High quality crop production and a rising demand for organic food products has led to a proliferation in the scale of application of biosensors in the agricultural sector. Also, owing to the unhealthy lifestyle and environmental conditions are leading to a rise in the prevalence of transmitted diseases and demand for point of care testing, hence fostering market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global Biosensors Development & Demand Market has been segmented on different basis to understand the market dynamics on a deeper level. Such segmentation is carried out based on type, design methods, application, and region. Based on application, the global Biosensors Development & Demand Market is segmented into glucose monitoring, medical diagnosis, food analysis, interferometric reflectance imaging sensor, biodefense, and environmental monitoring. The application of biosensors development is observed to lay most focus on food analysis and medical diagnosis, the medical diagnosis, glucose monitoring, and food analysis segments are expected to lead the global Biosensors Development & Demand Market. This can be primarily accredited to the heightened awareness among the consumers towards higher quality of agricultural and other food products. In addition, rising prevalence of disease such as diabetes and cancer has made it mandatory for various people to monitor their blood and glucose levels at timely intervals.

Based on type, the Biosensors Development & Demand Market is segmented into nucleic acid sensors, cell network sensors, trans-membrane sensors, optical bio sensors, cell network sensors, piezoelectric biosensors, as well as electrochemical biosensors. Owing to the mounting technological advancements in optics the global Biosensors Development & Demand Market is expected to have transmembrane sensors and optical biosensors as the market leaders. However, piezoelectric biosensors are expected to upscale at a fast pace over the assessment period, as stated in the report.

Based on design methods, the global Biosensors Development & Demand Market is segmented into covalent attachment, self-assembled monolayers, cross-linking, and entrapment within polymers.

Key Players

Laboratories, Inc (U.S.), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherland), LifeSensors, Inc (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), TiaDoc Technology Corporation (Taiwan), Medtronic Public Limited Company (U.S.), Nova Biomedical Corporation (U.S.), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Bayer AG (Germany), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland).

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global Biosensors Development & Demand Market is studied for the regional segments of Europe, North America, the APAC, and the Rest of the World. North America is estimated to garner a larger share of the market, as compared to other regional segments over the review period. This region can also be projected to continue growth and dominance over the market in the foreseeable future. Such market dominion can be causative to the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as cancer and diabetes, which require an early stage of detection and diagnosis.

Industry Update

Sept 2019: BioMed X recently announced the completion of their first research collaboration project with Roche Diagnostics for near patient testing in the field of nanomaterial-based biosensors.

