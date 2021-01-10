Market Scenario:

Cadillac, a division of U.S. based General Motors, is launching its vehicle to vehicle communication with three alerts from the vehicles up to 300 meters down the lane whereas Volvo is set debut its vehicle to vehicle communication this year with all its vehicles in the 90 series which will be equipped with vehicle to vehicle communication technology. Its technology is co-developed with the Swedish telecom company Ericsson, which will allow sending and receiving of messages in case of slippery roads or other hazards.

North America region holds the largest market share of the global market of vehicle to vehicle communication. U.S. is majorly dominating the share owing to the presence of key players like General Motors in the region. Presence of advanced infrastructure is another major factor driving the growth of Vehicle to Vehicle Communication Systems Market in the region.

Vehicle to Vehicle Communication Systems Market has been segmented on the basis of technology, type and application. The technology segment is further bifurcated into big data analytics, smart sensors, cloud computing and others. Sensors allow the driver and the passengers to sense the traffic congestion as well as the help in enhancing the driving experience of the passengers.

FOR MORE DETAILS: https://www.tradove.com/blog/Vehicle-to-Vehicle-Communication-Systems-Market-2020-by-Current-Upcoming-Trends.html

Vehicle to vehicle communication allows data transmission between two vehicles through a wireless medium in order to ensure traffic control and safety of the riders. Growing concerns about the road safety is major factor driving the growth of Vehicle to Vehicle Communication Systems Market. Vehicle to vehicle communication is a framework which creates an ad hoc network which reduces dependency on any other technology. So this makes it platform independent and also very cost efficient. Vehicle to vehicle communication is a new brainchild but is expected to hit the roads sooner.

The Global Vehicle to Vehicle Communication Systems Market is expected to grow at approx. USD 24 Billion by 2023, at 6% of CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in Vehicle to Vehicle Communication Systems Market are – BMW (Germany), Audi (Germany), Daimler AG (Germany), General Motors (U.S.), Volvo Cars (Sweden), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Volkswagen (Germany), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), AutoTalks Ltd (Israel), Delphi Automotive LLP (U.K.) among others.

Segments:

segmented on the basis of following:

By Technology

Big Data Analytics

Smart Sensors

Cloud Computing

OthersALSO READ : http://vilasmrf.mystrikingly.com/blog/vehicle-to-vehicle-communication-systems-market-2020-by-current-upcoming

By Type

OEM Devices

Aftermarket Devices

Infrastructure Based Devices

By Application

Traffic Management System

Intelligent Transport Management System

Grouptalk Service

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Vehicle to Vehicle Communication Systems Market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Europe is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in Vehicle to Vehicle Communication Systems Market in North America is attributed to technical advancements and increasing awareness about road safety in that region.

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Infrastructure Providers

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

OEM technology solution providers

FOR REFERENCE : https://www.weny.com/story/42899172/power-management-ic-market-2020-industry-size-revenue-analysis-business-growth-emerging-audience-opportunity-assessment-future-plans-and-forecast-to-2025

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 VEHICLE TO VEHICLE COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

TABLE 2 VEHICLE TO VEHICLE COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 3 VEHICLE TO VEHICLE COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 4 VEHICLE TO VEHICLE COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY REGIONS

TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA VEHICLE TO VEHICLE COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

Continued……

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH TYPE

FIGURE 2 VEHICLE TO VEHICLE COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY (%)

FIGURE 3 VEHICLE TO VEHICLE COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY TYPE (%)

FIGURE 4 VEHICLE TO VEHICLE COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY APPLICATION (%)

FIGURE 5 VEHICLE TO VEHICLE COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY REGIONS (%)

Continued……

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://primefeed.in/