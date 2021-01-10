Global Haptic Technology Market Set for Massive Progress in the Nearby Future

Market Scenario:

Haptic is derived from the Greek word “haptesthai” which means to touch. Haptic is a combination of tactile information and kinesthetic information. Tactile information refers to the information acquired by the sensors connected to the body whereas, kinesthetic information refers to the information acquired by the sensors in the joints. Haptic technology deals with recreating the sense of touch by applying forces to it like vibrations or motions. It helps in creating virtual objects and controlling them in computer simulation.

Major factors driving the growth of Global Haptic Technology Market is the increasing adoption of haptics technology into consumer electronics like mobile phones and tablets, gaming consoles, automotive sector and many others. Haptic devices have integrated tactile devices that measure the force exerted by users. Haptics provides with an enhanced user interface by taking the user experience to a whole new level.

Global Haptic Technology Market has been segmented on the basis of component, feedback and application. The component segment is further bifurcated into actuators, drivers and controllers, software and others. Out of which, the software component is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This owing to the increasing adoption of haptics software in to various applications like gaming, automotive, healthcare, wearables and virtual reality among others.

Global Haptic Technology Market is expected to grow at approx. USD 22 Billion by 2023, at 16% of CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

Study Objectives of Global Haptic Technology Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Haptic Technology Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segmentation on the basis of component, feedback and application.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for Global Haptic Technology Market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Haptic Technology Market.

Key Players:

(U.S.), Ultrahaptics (U.K.), Haption S.A. (France), ON Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), Johnson Electric (Hong Kong), SMK Corporation (Japan), Microchip Technologies Incorporated (U.S.), Synaptics Incorporated (U.S.), Force Dimension (Switzerland) among others.

Segments:

Global Haptic Technology Market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Component

Actuators

Drivers & Controllers

Software

Others

By Feedback

Tactile

Force

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automation & Transportation

Education & Research

Gaming

Healthcare

Engineering

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Global Haptic Technology Market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas North America is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in Global Haptic Technology Market in Asia Pacific is attributed to technical advancements and increasing demand for mobiles and tablets in that region.

Intended Audience

Haptic technology investors

Haptic technology solution providers

Haptic technology-related service providers

Research/Consultancy firms

Government and corporate offices

Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and start-up companies

Distributors and traders

Forums, alliances, and associations

