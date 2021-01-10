About Air Freshener

Air fresheners are used to maintain pleasant and fresh indoor atmosphere. These contain synthetic or chemical components, natural materials, and odor removing fragrances. Air fresheners emit fragrance to eliminate unpleasant odor in residential and commercial places, especially in restrooms. These are produced from synthetic or chemical components and natural materials and contain odor-removing fragrances, which refresh indoor atmosphere with a pleasant smell. These eliminate unpleasant odor by purifying the air. Different air fresheners are plug-ins, beads, candles, oils, and sprays. Most people use air freshener for eliminating unpleasant smell, but some of them use it for fresh and pleasant odor.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global air freshener market to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global air freshener market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales, value and volume.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

Technavio’s report, Global Air Freshener Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Church & Dwight

• Henkel

• P&G

• Reckitt Benckiser

• S.C.JOHNSON & SON

Other prominent vendors

• Dabur

• Farcent Enterprise

• Hamilton Beach Brands

• Jimmy Up

• Julius Sämann

• Kobayashi Pharmaceutical

• Rexair

Market driver

• Product innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization

Market challenge

• Performance standards set by regulatory bodies

Market trend

• Growing use of smart technology in air freshening devices

