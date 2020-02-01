Global Crowd Analytics Market 2020-2022: Global Key Players – NEC Corporation, Crowd Dynamics, Sightcorp, Crowd ANALYTIX, Inc., Nokia

Market Scenario:

Crowd Analytics is a form of data science techniques where organizations uses the different techniques in order to gain the psychological and behavioral elements. In simple words, analysis of behavioral pattern towards any product or services by use of social network and crowd sourced data as platform. This allows the organization to gain competitive advantage in the market with the actual perspective of their consumer or how their consumer is going to react on certain product of services. High demand for BI solution in current scenario is one of the major driver for the market of crowd analytics. The Global Global Crowd Analytics Market has been valued at US ~$323 million in the year 2015 which is expected to grow at US ~$1.4 billion by end of forecast period with CAGR of ~24%.

Study Objectives of Global Crowd Analytics Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Crowd Analytics

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Global Crowd Analytics Market based on various factors- supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Deployment, Application, Verticals and sub-segments

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the

Intended Audience

Data Centers

Crowd Analytics Service Providers

Analytics Software Developers

Government

IT Service Providers

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of Crowd Analytics are- NEC Corporation (Japan), Crowd Dynamics (U.K.), Sightcorp (Netherlands), Crowd ANALYTIX, Inc. (U.S.), Nokia (Finland), Spigit, Inc. (U.S.), Wavestore (U.K.), AGT International (Switzerland), Walkbase (Finland) among others.

Segments:

The Global Crowd Analytics Market has been segmented on the basis of Deployment, Application & Verticals. Deployment includes- On Cloud, On Premise & Hybrid whereas the application has been identified as Market Forecasting, Revenue Forecasting, Incident Analytics and Customer Management among others. The Verticals of Crowd Analytics are- Transportation, Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, Media & Entertainment among others.

Regional Analysis

North America holds largest market share of Crowd Analytics. Presence of global leaders in this region and technology advantage are supporting the market of Crowd Analytics in North America. Europe stands as second biggest market for the crowd analytics due to the growth of industries and analytics market. Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market due to the economy growth of China and India. Also, growing manufacturing and e-commerce industries are also contributing in growth of North America.

FOR REFERENCE : http://www.wboc.com/story/42555213/kidney-function-test-market-2020-worldwide-overview-by-size-share-segments-leading-players-demand-and-business-opportunities-with-regional-trends-by-forecast-to-2023

