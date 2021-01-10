Social Security Application Market by Commercial Sector, Analysis and Outlook to 2023

rket Scenario:

Application security refers to precautionary measures and adoption of hardware, software and procedural methods to improve application security from external threats. Security measures and sound application routine prevents the unauthorized access to sensitive data.

Increasing monetary transaction through mobile application which consists of confidential information such as account details, banking and login details of user is one of the significant factor driving market growth. The study indicates, by testing type segment, interactive application security testing is expected to account for highest market share and static application security testing is expected to contribute largest share in Social Security Application Market. As majority of hackers attack the application layer to access the confidential information. IAST solution is expected to acquire highest market share due to its ability to detect complex application vulnerabilities. By vertical segment, BFSI accounts for highest market share owing to growing usage of money transactions application that consists of critical information and login details are more prone to hack data easily. The study also indicates, increasing adoption of internet of things and bring your own device technology (BYOD) is fueling the growth of Social Security Application Market.

The Social Security Application Market is segmented on the basis of component, testing type, deployment, organization size and vertical. The solution segment includes web application security and mobile application security. Web application security prevents data from various threats that mainly attack the application code. Web application firewall are software and hardware solution for protecting data against application security threats. They empower users by securing data from stealing and manipulation. This solution is developed to analyze incoming traffic to block attacker attempts thereby minimizing the paying cost for any code deficiencies. It consists of various control measures to prevent data from being hacked that includes cryptography, denial of service, authorization and information gathering.

The Social Security Application Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 10 Billion by 2023, at 25% of CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

Study Objectives of Social Security Application Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Social Security Application Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Social Security Application Market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of component, testing type, deployment, organization size and vertical.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the application security

Key Players:

The prominent players in theare – Veracode (U.S.), HPE (U.S.), Synopsys (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), WhiteHat Security (U.S.), Qualys (U.S.), Checkmarx (Israel), Acunetix (Malta), Rapid7 (U.S.), Trustwave (U.S.), High-Tech Bridge (Switzerland), Contrast Security (U.S.), among others.

Segments:

Social Security Application Market for segment on the basis of component, testing type, deployment, organization size and vertical.

Social Security Application Market by Component:

By Solution

Web application security

Mobile application security

By Service

Professional services

Managed services

Social Security Application Market by Testing type:

Static Application Security Testing (SAST)

Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)

Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)

Social Security Application Market by Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

Social Security Application Market by Organization Size:

Small And Medium Organization

Large Organization

Social Security Application Market by Vertical:

Government and Defense

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Retail

Education

Others (manufacturing, oil and gas, and media and entertainment)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Social Security Application Market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. The increasing demand for deploying IT tools is driving the market in North America region. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies and presence of major market players are key factors driving market growth in the region. Asia‐Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the high adoption of application security solutions in developing countries and growing IT infrastructure.

Intended Audience

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

