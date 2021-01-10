Global and United States Service Procurement Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Service Procurement Scope and Market Size

Service Procurement market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Service Procurement market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

ALSO READ : https://www.einpresswire.com/article/530108629/global-service-procurement-market-2020-industry-analysis-key-players-applications-strategies-and-forecast-to-2026

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Contingent Workforce Management

Freelancer Management

Statement of Work Procurement

Services Governance and MSA Management

Analytics and Reporting

Resource Sourcing and Tracking

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer goods

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Others

FOR MORE DETAILS: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cancer-treatment-drugs-market-2020-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-07

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Service Procurement market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5826706-global-and-united-states-service-procurement-market-size

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Service Procurement market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

SAP Fieldglass (US)

Beeline (US)

DCR Workforce (US)

PRO Unlimited (US)

PeopleFluent (US)

Provade (US)

PIXID (France)

Upwork (US)

Field Nation (US)

WorkMarket (US)

Superior Group (US)

Enlighta (US)

TargetRecruit (US

https://primefeed.in/