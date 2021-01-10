Fabry Disease – Pipeline Analysis 2019

Fabry Disease Pipeline Overview

Fabry Disease (also known as Anderson Fabry Disease) is a progressive X linked inherited genetic disorder of glycosphingolipid metabolism due to deficient or absent lysosomal α-galactosidase A activity. It is a devastating inborn error of metabolism with, particularly in the early stages, being played by cellular dysfunction and microvascular pathology being induced by lysosomal glycosphingolipid deposition. The absence or deficient activity of lysosomal exoglycohydrolase α-galactosidase A results in the progressive accumulation of globotriaosylceramide and related glycosphingolipids within lysosomes which are ubiquitous subcellular organelles.

The first clinical symptoms interfering with the child’s well-being and performance arise in childhood, typically between the ages of 3 and 10 years, and generally a few years later in girls than in boys. With age, progressive damage to vital organ systems develops in both genders leading to organ failure. End-stage renal disease and life-threatening cardiovascular or cerebrovascular complications limit life-expectancy. The clinical signs are multisystemic, heterogeneous, and progressive.

The biochemical diagnosis of Fabry Disease is established by measuring α-gal A activity in plasma or leukocytes taken from peripheral blood, cultured fibroblasts or using the samples extracted from the filter paper blood spots. The diagnosis of FD can arise from careful clinical and instrumental investigations, together with family history data and accurate interpretation of genetic and enzymatic analyses. Identification of a hemizygous GLA pathogenic variant by molecular genetic testing confirms the diagnosis in a male proband.

The therapeutic pipeline of Fabry Disease consists of approximately 9+ products in different stages of development. Currently, 2+ drugs are in Phase III development and major drugs are in pre-clinical stage.

Some of the key players include Amicus Therapeutics; Evotec; Freeline; Greenovation Biotech; Idorsia Pharmaceuticals; Moderna; Pharming; Protalix Biotherapeutics; Resverlogix Corp; Sangamo Therapeutics and Sanofi Genzyme.

