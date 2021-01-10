Smart Government Industry: Development Trends and Worldwide Growth 2020-2023

Smart government relies on information systems and communication networks. It uses business models, innovative policies and technology for making everyday challenges easier. Major driving factors for the growth of Smart Government Industry are growing demand for digital mediums and smart technologies owing to technological advancements. Increasing demand for technological advancements and emerging technical adoptions is helping in driving investments in the Smart Government Industry.

The Smart Government Industry has been segmented on the basis of solution, service and deployment. The solution segment is further bifurcated into security, analytics, government resource planning system, remote monitoring, open data platform, network management and others. Out of these, remote monitoring solutions are expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Remote monitoring helps in tracking the assets, provides safety and offers maximum efficiency. Another reason for the growth of remote monitoring segment is the decrease in the costs of sensors which is making deployment of solutions feasible.

The global Smart Government Industry is expected to grow at approx. USD 37 Billion by 2023, at 19% of CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

FOR MORE DETAILS: https://www.tradove.com/blog/Smart-Government-Industry-Development-Trends-and-Worldwide-Growth-20202023.html

Study Objectives of Smart Government Industry:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Smart Government Industry.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segmentation on the basis of solution, service and deployment.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for smart government

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the smart government

Key Players:

Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Entrust Datacard Corporation (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Imex Systems Inc. (Canada), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

Smart Government Industry can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Solution

Security

Analytics

Government Resource Planning System

Remote Monitoring

Open Data Platform

Network Management

Others

By Service

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

ALSO READ : http://vilasmrf.mystrikingly.com/blog/smart-government-industry-development-trends-and-worldwide-growth-2020-2023

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Smart Government Industry is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in Smart Government Industry in North America attributes to the technical advancements and increasing use of mobiles and tablets in that region.

FOR REFERENCE : http://www.wboc.com/story/43063060/merkel-cell-carcinoma-market-2020-trends-global-share-size-growth-insight-leading-players-competitive-analysis-emerging-technologies-regional-and-industry-forecast-to-2023

Intended Audience

Technology investors

Research/Consultancy firms

System integrators

Cloud service providers

Security service providers

Local, state, and central governments

Government organizations

Government consultants and advisors

Analytics solutions and services providers

Professional and managed services providers

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 SMART GOVERNMENT INDUSTRY, BY SOLUTION

TABLE 2 SMART GOVERNMENT INDUSTRY, BY SERVICE

TABLE 3 SMART GOVERNMENT INDUSTRY, BY DEPLOYMENT

TABLE 4 SMART GOVERNMENT INDUSTRY, BY REGIONS

TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA SMART GOVERNMENT INDUSTRY, BY SOLUTION

Continued…….

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH TYPE

FIGURE 2 SMART GOVERNMENT INDUSTRY, BY SOLUTION (%)

FIGURE 3 SMART GOVERNMENT INDUSTRY, BY SERVICE (%)

FIGURE 4 SMART GOVERNMENT INDUSTRY, BY DEPLOYMENT (%)

FIGURE 5 SMART GOVERNMENT INDUSTRY, BY REGIONS (%)

Continued…….

https://primefeed.in/