Location of Things Industry Review, In-Depth Analysis, Research, Forecast to 2023

Location of things is a sub category of internet of things. Location is an important component of IoT which allows the objects to comprehend and communicate their physical positions. Location data is an important component which proves to be an input for data analysis. Location of things is already finding a host of applications ranging from mapping and navigation, IoT asset management, location based customer engagement and advertising platform, and IoT location intelligence to location based social media monitoring.

Among them, the segment of mapping and navigation contributes the most to the Location of Things Industry. Mapping and navigation technology is used to examine the data or the image generated. The integration of geographic information system (GIS) and interactive mapping technology offer comprehensive solutions for facilities and workforce management.

The global Location of Things Industry is expected to grow at approx. USD 38 Billion by 2023, at 35% of CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

Study Objectives of IoT Gateways Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Location of Things Industry.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segmentation on the basis of location type, application and vertical.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for Location of Things Industry.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Location of Things Industry.

Key Players:

Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Wireless Logic (U.K.), Ubisense Group Plc. (U.K.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Pitney Bowes (U.S.), HERE (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

Location of Things Industry can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Location type:

Indoor

Outdoor

By Application:

Mapping and Navigation

IoT Asset Management

Location Based Social Media Monitoring

IoT Location Intelligence

Location Based Customer Engagement and Advertising Platform

By Vertical:

Defense

Transport and Logistics

Industrial Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life sciences

Government and Public Utilities

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Others

Intended Audience

Technology investors

Startup companies

Consumer wearable manufacturers

Research/Consultancy firms

Private Equity groups

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Location of Things Industry is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America would dominate the Location of Things Industry owing to massive technological progress and a subsequent solid internet infrastructure.

Also the presence of strong domestic solution providers have contributed to the growth of the market in this region. North America is home to a large number of domestic solution providers, who have accelerated the growth in that region.

