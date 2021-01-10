FPGA Market in Telecom Sector 2020: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Forecast to 2023

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) is a programmable semiconductor device, which can be reprogrammed according to the desired application or requirement as against Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) that are function specific. Due to the growing demand of power-efficiency and high performance IC design favorably impacts the market growth. The major reason for the high growth of this market is the high demand for power-efficient and high performance IC designs.

Study Objective of FPGA Market in Telecom Sector

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the FPGA Market in Telecom Sector

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the FPGA Market in Telecom Sector based on various factors- value chain analysis, Porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by industry, by technology, by application and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new

Key players

The global competitors FPGA Market in Telecom Sector are Xilinx Inc. (U.S.), Microsemi Corporation (U.S.), Lattice Semiconductor (U.S.), Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), Atmel Corporation (U.S.), S2C Inc. (U.S.), Texas Instruments (U.S), Cypress Semiconductor (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.) and others.

Segmentation

Segmentation by Industry: data processing, automotive, industrial and consumer electronics

Segmentation by Technology: 4G,3G, WiMax and LTE technologies

Segmentation by Application: Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) such as GPS maps, 3D visualization, RADAR and SONAR, unmanned vehicles, etc.

Industry News

In June 2016, Achronix has announced availability of the new PCIe form factor Accelerator-6D accelerator board which is the industry’s highest single-FPGA memory bandwidth, PCIe add-in card for high-speed data center acceleration applications.

In December 2015, Intel Corporation announced that it has completed the acquisition of Altera Corporation, a leading provider of field-programmable gate array (FPGA) technology.

Target Audience:

Technology standards organizations, forums, alliances, and associations

Analysts and strategic business planners

Research organizations

Technology investors

Governments, financial institutions, and investment communities

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) (end-user application or electronic component manufacturers)

