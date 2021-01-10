FPGA Market in Telecom Sector 2020: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Forecast to 2023

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) is a programmable semiconductor device, which can be reprogrammed according to the desired application or requirement as against Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) that are function specific. Due to the growing demand of power-efficiency and high performance IC design favorably impacts the market growth. The major reason for the high growth of this market is the high demand for power-efficient and high performance IC designs.
Study Objective of FPGA Market in Telecom Sector
- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the FPGA Market in Telecom Sector
- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
- To analyze the FPGA Market in Telecom Sector based on various factors- value chain analysis, Porter’s five force analysis etc.
- To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW)
- To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
- To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by industry, by technology, by application and sub-segments.
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
Key players
The global competitors FPGA Market in Telecom Sector are Xilinx Inc. (U.S.), Microsemi Corporation (U.S.), Lattice Semiconductor (U.S.), Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), Atmel Corporation (U.S.), S2C Inc. (U.S.), Texas Instruments (U.S), Cypress Semiconductor (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.) and others.
Segmentation
Segmentation by Industry: data processing, automotive, industrial and consumer electronics
Segmentation by Technology: 4G,3G, WiMax and LTE technologies
Segmentation by Application: Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) such as GPS maps, 3D visualization, RADAR and SONAR, unmanned vehicles, etc.
Industry News
- In June 2016, Achronix has announced availability of the new PCIe form factor Accelerator-6D accelerator board which is the industry’s highest single-FPGA memory bandwidth, PCIe add-in card for high-speed data center acceleration applications.
- In December 2015, Intel Corporation announced that it has completed the acquisition of Altera Corporation, a leading provider of field-programmable gate array (FPGA) technology.
Target Audience:
- Technology standards organizations, forums, alliances, and associations
- Analysts and strategic business planners
- Research organizations
- Technology investors
- Governments, financial institutions, and investment communities
- Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) (end-user application or electronic component manufacturers)
