Intense Efforts by Manufacturers to Foster Growth of Human-Machine Interface HMI Software Market

Market Research Future (MRFR) anticipates decent gains for the global Human-Machine Interface HMI Software Market 2020, as it gears up to achieve a CAGR of 9.1% between 2019 and 2025 (review period).

Significant Companies

Significant companies striving to achieve a better position in the global Human-Machine Interface HMI Software Market are Elipse Software, B-Scada, COPA-DATA, Beijer Electronics, Brainchild Electronic, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, AdroIT Technologies, Siemens, National Instruments, Inductive Automation, to name a few.

Out of these, Siemens AG is the presiding company in the global Human-Machine Interface HMI Software Market. The high expertise in manufacturing building technologies, renewables solutions and energy management solutions and wind power gives the company leverage in the market. The company invests heavily in the development and research of HMI technologies, which makes it one of the top market players.

Top Boosters and Main Barriers

MRFR identifies the mounting need to elevate process efficiency within manufacturing plants as a primary growth booster in the Human-Machine Interface HMI Software Market. Manufacturing plants make use of automation systems to enhance the efficiency of the project and also bring down the operational cost. A number of vendors offer customizable HMI solutions as well as HMI devices that run on third-party software, enabling the end-users to design analytical models.

Data availability and process visualization is an integral aspect of manufacturing plants, which is facilitated by HMI software to provide real-time data, prevent direct human interference in plant operations, and bring down the process time. The market analysis conducted in the report reckons that the surge in the use of wireless and cloud-based technology within manufacturing plants can emerge as a key trend in the Human-Machine Interface HMI Software Market, leading to better business growth prospects in the near future.

More and more companies have begun to manufacture wireless-enabled products that have high compatibility with the HMI software, since wireless and cloud-based technologies offer superior connectivity as well as better efficiency of plants. Cloud-based technology helps the users gain access and also edit the data from any location. Functions like data gathering and data transferring help the end users make strategic decisions. The usability and ease of access offered by these techniques are making them gain favor among the users, leading to higher adoption of wireless and cloud-based technologies. In addition to this, vendors are now busy upgrading the HMI software so that it is able to incorporate many such technologies, which can have a positive effect on the global market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

The has been studied extensively in the report, and to offer a better understanding, has been segmented with respect to component, product type, configuration type, type, technology and end-user.

The component-dependent segments are on-premise and cloud-based.

The product types analyzed in the report are hardware-independent, open-source software and proprietary software.

The configuration types in the market are proprietary stand-alone HMI as well as embedded HMI.

With regard to the type, the market segmentation includes machine-level HMI and proprietary supervisory level HMI.

The technologies discussed here are acoustic, optical, tactile, motion and bionic.

The significant end-users enlisted in the report are energy and power, oil and gas, automotive, chemical, semiconductor and electronics, metals and mining, food and beverages, aerospace and defense, pharmaceutical, packaging, among others. Increasing applications of HMI in cyber security and unmanned vehicles is pushing the market growth in the aerospace & defense industry.

Regional Insight

The primary markets for HMI software identified in the report are Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC).

There is a strong possibility of North America maintaining its lead in the coming years, after having gained a significant share of 33.32% in 2018. The market growth in the region is the result of the rising adoption of robots in various industries and the mounting need for better communication in industrial processes. Additionally, the aerospace & defense and healthcare sectors are generating high demand for HMIs. In the coming years, with Bluetooth and WiFi integration enhancing device mobility, the demand for human machine interface software is bound to soar in the region during the assessment period.

Europe took the second-lead in 2019, with the regional market being led by Germany, the UK, Italy, France, and others. MRFR estimates that the largest share in the regional market will be secured by Germany, followed by the UK and France. The European market stands to benefit from the rising number of industrial robots combined with the increasing need for enhanced communication in industries.

