Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025

Global Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.5% during the review period, 2019–2025.

unified communication as a service is a service model where providers deliver different telecom or communications software applications or services, generally over the global IP network. It can reduce the need for multiple modes of communication devices such as VoIP telephones, video conferencing setups, and so on due to the integrated nature of the system, which provides a single platform for voice, text, video, and even email and calendar in one application for businesses. Major factors driving the growth of the market are the need for 24×7 communication channels for global businesses with teams across the globe and reduced cost of ownership compared to other communication tools. However, the lack of awareness about unified communication as service offerings and company policies around security issues of such integrated platforms are hindering the market growth.

The Global Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Market is dominated by a few major players; however, new players are expected to enter the market due to new revenue opportunities in regions such as Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The entry of new players is expected to increase the competition in the market.

Competitive Analysis

Global Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Market is characterized by the presence of several regional and local providers. Some of the Key Players in the market are 8×8, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications, Inc, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc, BT Group, Avanade, Inc., Fuze, Inc, Voss Solutions, Polycom, Inc, ATOS SE, and West Corporation.

Segmental Analysis

has been segmented based on Deployment Mode, Service, Organization Size, Delivery Model, Vertical, and Region.

Based on Component, the market has been segmented into managed and hosted. The hosted segment is further segmented into UC SaaS, UC PaaS, and UC IaaS. The managed segment is expected to have the largest market share and also register the highest CAGR.

By Service, the market has been segmented into telephony services, contact center services, UC application services, and collaboration services. Telephony services are expected to have the largest market share, whereas the UC application services segment is expected to have the highest CAGR.

By Organization Size, the market has been segmented into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. The large enterprise’s segment is expected to account for the largest market share, whereas the small and medium enterprises segment is expected to register the highest CAGR.

By Delivery Model, the market has been segmented into standalone services and integrated services. The integration services segment is expected to have the largest market share

By Vertical, the market has been segmented into BFSI, it & telecom, public sector, retail, healthcare, logistics & transportation, travel & hospitality, and others. The IT & Telecom segment is expected to have the largest market share, whereas the healthcare segment is expected to have the highest CAGR.

By Region, the global Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the market with the largest share, whereas the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

