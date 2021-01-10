Autodesk Photogrammetry Software Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025

According to Market Research Future, the global Autodesk Photogrammetry Software Market has been segmented based on type, application, and region/country.

On the basis of type, the global Autodesk Photogrammetry Software Market has been divided into aerial photogrammetry, terrestrial photogrammetry, satellite photogrammetry, and macro photogrammetry. The market size of the aerial photogrammetry segment is expected to be the largest during the forecast period. Drones and other UAVs are being extensively used to capture aerial images as compared to other techniques. This is mainly because it is more efficient for larger areas as well as it is more affordable as compared to using airplanes for the same task. Aerial photogrammetry is used for various purposes such as land surveying, disaster relief, cartography, and public safety.

By application, the global Autodesk Photogrammetry Software Market has been divided into engineering, land surveying and real estate, film and entertainment, and others. It is being extensively used in the engineering sector for 3D printing. 3D printing is a major rapid prototyping technique used in various industries such as automotive and construction. Photogrammetry software is used to increase the speed of the prototyping process by creating 3D models of real objects.

The global Autodesk Photogrammetry Software Market has been analyzed for five regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Key Players

The Key Players in the Global are Teledyne Photometrics (US), PMS Photo Mess Systeme AG (Switzerland), Realsense (US), Skyline Software Systems (US), 3Dflow SRL (Italy), Pix4D (US), Autodesk (US), RealityCapture (Slovakia), Acute3D (France), PhotoModeler (Canada), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Agisoft (US), BAE Systems (UK), and Trimble Inc. (US).

Regional Analysis

By region, the global Autodesk Photogrammetry Software Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to the higher demand for photogrammetry software in the region for land surveying, engineering and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies due to the advent of Industry 4.0.

