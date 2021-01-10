Network Telemetry Data Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025

The Global Network Telemetry Data Market is expected to reach USD 826.1 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 39.4% during the forecast period. In this report, Market Research Future (MRFR) includes the segmentation and dynamics of the market to offer a better glimpse of the coming years.

The Global Network Telemetry Data Market has been segmented on the basis of Component, End User, Organization Size, and Region.

Based on the component, the Network Telemetry Data Market has been segmented into solutions and services. The services segment has been categorized as consulting, integration and deployment, support and maintenance. The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growing adoption of network telemetry solutions across enterprises and service providers has led to the demand for the services. The need for consulting services, integration and deployment services and support and maintenance services is also growing.

Based on end-user, the Network Telemetry Data Market has been segmented into service providers and enterprises. The service providers have further been segmented into telecom service providers, cloud service providers, managed service providers, and others. The service providers segment is expected to have a larger market share in the Network Telemetry Data Market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the high adoption of network telemetry solutions by telecom and Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

Based on organization size, the Network Telemetry Data Market has been segmented into large enterprises and small- and medium-sized enterprises. The large enterprises are the early adopters of these solutions and thus, are expected to have a larger market share during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The Key Players of the Global are Google (US), Anuta Networks (US), Waystream AB (Sweden), Apcela (US), Netronome (US), Barefoot Networks (US), Arista Networks (US), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Juniper Networks (US), Mellanox Technologies (US), VOLANSYS (US), Pluribus Networks (US), Barefoot Networks (US), Solarflare Communications (US), and Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. (US).

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis for the global network telemetry has been done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market in North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018, and it is expected to register strong growth during the forecast period. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the growing need to resolve downtime issues quickly.

