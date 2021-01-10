High Performance Computing (HPC) Application Market Is Expected to Reach USD 50 Billion By 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the High-Performance Computing market – Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Dell, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hitachi Ltd, Oracle Corporation, and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Market Overview:

According to Market Research Future, High-performance Computing market is estimated to generate USD 50 billion market revenue by 2023 growing with 8% CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the drivers supporting the growth of the global High-performance Computing market include, a higher rate of HPC adoption in government, industrial, and enterprise application, need for high computational capabilities and & complex application management, and adoption of cloud high-performance computing. However, lack of expertise & high cost in HPC maintenance and advancement in high-performance workstations are some of the factors restraining the market growth of high-performance computing in the coming future.

High-performance Computing Market is segmented into component, deployment, and verticals. By component, the market is segmented as a server, storage, networking devices, and software. The server is dominating the high-performance computing market in 2017 and is expected to grow by 8.12% CAGR, whereas, Networking Devices is projected to be the fastest growing segment. Based on deployment, the high-performance computing market is bifurcated into on-premise and on-cloud. On-premise deployment is dominating the market in 2017 whereas, on-cloud is expected to be the fastest growing deployment methdod for HPC. Moreover, on the basis of verticals, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecommunications, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, energy & utilities, transportation and others. BFSI is dominating the market in 2017 and is expected to grow by 8% CAGR. Whereas, IT & Telecommunication and Healthcare are expected to drive the market with highest CAGR, respectively during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The high-performance computing is now widely used in all fields of industry and commerce making it beneficial in computation-intensive areas of research, earth science, national security, engineering, and aerospace. It is estimated that the speed of supercomputer to reach nearly one exaflop by 2019. China’s Tianhe-2 is at present the fastest supercomputer with a rate of 55 petaflops. China is expected to come up with two 100 petaflops capable supercomputers. Also, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has made a contract with technology giants IBM and NVIDIA to develop two 150-petaflop supercomputers by 2018.

Segmentation

Theis segmented into component, deployment, and verticals.

Based on the component, the high-performance computing market is sub-segmented into the server, storage, networking devices, and software. The deployment segment is subdivided into on-premise, and on-cloud. Moreover, by verticals, the market is sub-categorized into BFSI, IT & telecommunications, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, energy & utilities, transportation and others.

Regional Analysis

For this study, Market Research Future has segmented the global high-performance computing market in four different regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Global High-Performance Computing market, by region, is led by North America in 2017. The technological advancements, and developing supercomputing facilities are expected to drive the market in North America in the coming years. The U.S. is leading the market whereas Canada is expected to witness high growth rate in the coming future. Asia Pacific is considered to be the fastest growing market for high-performance computing due to increasing adoption of HPC for weather forecasting and research activities. However, Rest of the World is growing with steady growth rate during the forecast period 2017-2023.

