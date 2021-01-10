Zig-Bee Automation Industry Research Report- Global Forecast 2023

Over the past couple of years, the world has experienced a massive expansion of wireless technologies. With the surging globalization and revolution, the need for more improvisation as well as technical evolution increases. Bluetooth technology has been a strong component in the digital world, having changed how data is transmitted. However, given the disadvantages like range and time factor, which is of great importance in today’s fast world. Therefore, Bluetooth is proving to be inadequate in that aspect. There is a high possibility that Bluetooth will be soon replaced by a more powerful wireless technology called Zigbee. Zigbee is a low cost, low power and low complex wireless standard technology that has managed to reach great levels in a very short time. It recently arrived within the 2.4 GHz band, going hand to hand with Bluetooth. Some of the likely applications of this technology are on the basis of control and monitoring in smart homes as well as in industrial automation.

ZigBee has been gaining fast momentum since its inception and is generally considered an alternative to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for few applications like low-powered devices with low bandwidth requirements, such as smart home sensors.

FOR MORE DETAILS: https://www.tradove.com/blog/ZigBee-Automation-Industry-Research-Report-Global-Forecast-2023.html

An example can be a ZigBee-enabled light switch and ZigBee-enabled light bulb, wherein the light switch is needed to control the light bulb. Due to ZigBee, two devices that are developed from different manufacturers, are able to have things common between them, which facilitates communication.

ZigBee is not about point-to-point communication like Bluetooth, which involves a high-powered device transmitting data to another equally powered device over a short distance. ZigBee works in a mesh network, which makes it the perfect choice for a smart home.

ALSO READ : http://vilasmrf.mystrikingly.com/blog/zig-bee-automation-industry-research-report-global-forecast-2023

Zigbee Automation and its Benefits

Zigbee Automation or aka Zigbee HA is considered a worldwide standard that has made home a lot smarter than ever before. Zigbee automation allows consumers to monitor energy consumption, save money and manage home security. Zigbee automation offers a host of benefits, such as affordability and easy installation.

Security

An AES 128 encryption forms an important component of Zigbee automation, securing personal data. The devices that try to connect to the network needs to pass via an authentication. This technology also helps detect any unusual event and alerts the user.

Lighting Control

Lighting controls play a stellar role in utilization of the overall design of a wireless automation system, from its development stage to the furnish stage. With the aim of providing such a wireless automation facility, ZigBee network is known for its high efficiency since it requires very low power.

One app Required to Manage Everything

ZigBee automation technology brings forth a system which can be easily integrated into a single portable unit. This enables the system to control fans, lights, television sets, air conditioners, electronic doors, security cameras, audio/visual equipment’s, computer systems, etc. and switch on or off appliances that are plugged into a wall.

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 ZIGBEE AUTOMATION MARKET, BY PRODUCT

TABLE 2 ZIGBEE AUTOMATION MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 3ZIGBEE AUTOMATION MARKET, BY REGION

TABLE 4 NORTH AMERICA ZIGBEE AUTOMATION MARKET, BY PRODUCT

TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA ZIGBEE AUTOMATION MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Continued……

FOR REFERENCE : http://digitaljournal.com/pr/4768653

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

FIGURE 2 ZIGBEE AUTOMATION MARKET, BY PRODUCT (%)

FIGURE 3 ZIGBEE AUTOMATION MARKET, BY APPLICATION (%)

FIGURE 4 ZIGBEE AUTOMATION MARKET, BY REGION (%)

FIGURE 5 NORTH AMERICA ZIGBEE AUTOMATION MARKET, BY PRODUCT (%)

Continued…….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://primefeed.in/