Global School and Campus Security Market by Commercial Sector, Analysis and Outlook to 2023

Market Highlights

The development of innovative technologies has encouraged the growth of the internet protocol based cameras which is expected boost the Global School and Campus Security Market over the future.

The Global School and Campus Security Market was dominated by few players. However, due to rapid increase in the number of crimes and the increasing demand for security in schools and universities are boosting the overall growth of the market. The market is growing in the North-American region as it holds the largest share for access control majorly due to digitization and interconnected environment. Therefore, the demand for access control is expected to boost the Global School and Campus Security Market. Also, the card based authentication and biometric solutions are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

The Global School and Campus Security Market is expected to reach approximately USD 2.54 billion by the end of 2023 with 19.7% CAGR during forecast period 2018-2023

Key Players

The key players in the global include- Honeywell Security Group (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc (U.S.), Pelco Products Inc (U.S.), Axis Communications. (Sweden), Plustek Inc (U.S.), Genetec Inc. TM. (Canada), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Apollo Video Technology (U.S.), A & T Network System. (India), SEICO Security (U.S.), Bosch Security Systems Inc. (U.S) among others.

Global School and Campus Security Market

According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into hardware, software and region.

Type-

Video Surveillance

Fire Protection

Access Control

Hardware & Software-

Hardware

Camera

Monitor

Recorder

Encoder

Software-

Service Management

Video Analytics

Video Management

Others

Region

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Out of these software, video analytics accounted for the largest market share majorly due to high demand for effective video surveillance, government investments in emerging technologies to enhance security.

Out of these type, access control accounted for the largest market share majorly due to increasing urban infrastructure and increasing security threats across the world.

Regional Analysis-

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share, owing to increased adoption of new technological solutions, increasing demand for security concerns and increasing investment in infrastructure in schools and universities. Countries such as U.S. and Canada contributes largely to Global School and Campus Security Market, majorly due to increasing in education security spending which benefit from the educational building construction expenditures, increasing security upgardation, growing competition in developing innovative products such as IP video surveillance camera and the decreasing product prices.

However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The reason is attributed to technological developments, increasing criminal activities and terrorist attacks.

