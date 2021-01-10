Mission Critical Communication Networks Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2025

Market Highlights

The Global Mission Critical Communication Networks Market is spanned across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America led the MCX market in 2018, generating the highest market value of USD 4.58 billion; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3%. Among countries, the US accounted for the largest market share in the region due to the presence of various local and key vendors in the country. Launch of LTE services by major service providers such as AT&T and deployment of FirstNet, a national security broadband network in 2012 using LTE 700 MHz spectrum results in the growth of the Mission Critical Communication Networks Market in the US. Whereas Canada is projected to witness the fastest growth rate owing to factors such as well-developed infrastructure for facilitating the adoption of advanced technologies. Canadian Advanced Technology Alliance (CATA) has coined a new term “Global Broadband” to achieve necessary broadband targets across the country. Sectors including mining and oil & gas will continue to adopt private LTE networks to make their operations more efficient which is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Europe has been the second-highest, the revenue-generating market for MCX in 2018 and is expected to grow with the fastest growing 11.8% CAGR. The high adoption of MCX by the military and defense sector is one of the major factors driving the growth of this market. In Europe, the UK is leading the MCX market. Airwave is the largest and fully operational mobile communication network for public safety professionals. However, the country is planning to replace the voice services provided by Airwave with its own national voice and broadband mobile communication service known as an emergency service network. The increasing demand to standardize commercial mobile communication on LTE or 4G technology is also expected to drive the growth of the Mission Critical Communication Networks Market in the UK.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the second-fastest-growing region for the MCX market growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period of 2019–2025; this is due to increasing investments and rapid developments in infrastructure and transportation facilities in the region. China accounts for the largest market share in the region due to the presence of various local and key vendors in the country. The region is prone to natural disasters such as hailstorms, floods, earthquakes, and others which affect the traditional communication networks; therefore various end-users are adopting the MCX systems and networks.

Market Segmentation

The Global has been segmented on the basis of Component, Technology, End-User, and Region. Based on the component, the market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment has further been divided into command and control centers, distributed management systems, routers and gateways, and others. The services have been segmented into consulting, integration and maintenance segments. The technology segment has been sub-segmented into land mobile radio (LMR) and long-term evolution (LTE). The vertical segment has been sub-segmented into public safety and government agencies, energy and utilities, transportation, mining, and others.

Prominent Players

Some of the Prominent Players in the Global Mission Critical Communication Networks Market are Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US), Nokia (Finland), ZTE Corporation (China), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), AT&T Inc. (US), Harris Corporation (US), Hytera Communication Corp Ltd (China), Cobham Wireless (UK), Ascom (Switzerland), Mentura Group Oy (Finland), Leonardo SpA (Italy), Inmarsat PLC (UK), Zenitel (Norway), and Telstra (Australia).

