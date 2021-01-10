Market Overview

According to Market Research Future, the global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Vendors has been segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, vertical, and region/country. Virtual mobile infrastructure helps enterprises of all sizes to reduce hardware and operating costs, providing an enhanced virtual mobile infrastructure that helps them to build a single application that can run on all types of mobile devices.

By component, the global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Vendors has been divided into platforms and services. The services segment is expected to have a higher market share during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of vendors providing services for the deployment of virtual mobile infrastructure platforms. The service segment has been further divided into professional services and managed services. The professional services segment is expected to register the highest growth since most of the vendors offer professional services and there is an increase in the deployment of virtual mobile infrastructure platforms across the small and medium enterprises.

Based on deployment, the global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Vendors has been divided into the cloud and on-premise. The on-premise segment held a larger market share in 2018. This is due to the inclination of the enterprise toward the on-premise deployment of virtual mobile infrastructure platforms. The cloud segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period as the cloud deployment is highly flexible, affordable, scalable, and operational.

FOR MORE DETAILS: https://www.tradove.com/blog/Virtual-Mobile-Infrastructure-Vendors-Research-Report-Global-Forecast-till-2025-1.html

Based on organization size, the global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Vendors has been divided into small- and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and large enterprises. The large enterprise segment held a larger market share in 2018. This is due to the increasing need for the enhancement of employee productivity in large organizations. The SME segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period due to the increasing number of SMEs across the globe.

On the basis of vertical, the global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Vendors has been divided into BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, IT and telecommunication, government, and others. The IT and telecommunication segment holds the largest market share owing to the high adoption and support of BYOD and CYOD policies by the enterprises of this vertical.

Key Players

The Key Players in the Global are Trend Micro (Japan), Raytheon (US), Nubo (US), Pulse Secure (US), Avast Software (Czech Republic), Prescient Solutions (US), Sierraware (US), Fortinet (US), Forcepoint (US), Intelligent Waves (US), and Genymobile (France).

Regional Analysis

By region, the Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Vendors has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to be the largest market due to the growing adoption of smartphones and the high implementation and deployment of virtual mobile infrastructure in the region.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

ALSO READ : http://vilasmrf.mystrikingly.com/blog/virtual-mobile-infrastructure-vendors-research-report-global-forecast-till-3d4187e8-e9c1-4057-9a30-c2416fe82cbc

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

FOR REFERENCE : http://digitaljournal.com/pr/4836260

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://primefeed.in/