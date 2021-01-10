Growing Number of Startups to Promote High Performance Computing (HPC) Application Market Growth

Market Highlights

The mounting business complexities are demanding high-performance computing solutions to make effective resolutions happen. MRFR identified this as a crucial factor that can boost the worldwide high-performance computing market growth. As per MRFR study, the global high-performance computing market is likely to expand at 8% CAGR in the forecast period (2017 to 2023). In 2017, the market value was recorded at USD 31 billion. By 2024, the high-performance computing market is likely to touch a valuation of USD 50 billion. The pent-up demand for HPC across industries and government organizations that deal with a high volume of data to derive insights that are beneficial to organizations is expected to add to the momentum of the global high-performance computing market. Additional causes, such as rapid industrialization and expansion of the corporate space can impel the market growth. HPC is proving its efficacy in the development and design of advanced weapons, vehicles, satellite mapping, high-resolution image processing, and cryptographic analysis. Hence, governments are investing in bring out effective innovations that can serve better, in case of intense situations. On the downside, lack of expertise and high maintenance costs can hinder the high-performance computing market growth.

Key Players

MRFR profiled prominent players of the They are; IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Microsoft Corporation, Dell, Inc., Intel Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, Oracle Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, Fujitsu Ltd, and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Segmental Outline

The high-performance computing market is assessed by deployment, component, service, and verticals.

By component, the market is studied by hardware and software. The hardware segment comprises storage, server, and networking devices. The server segment is likely to gain high traction for the global high-performance computing market. It is due to the presence of effective network connectivity and growing need for servers that are expected to generate solid revenue for the market. The networking devices can thrive at a high CAGR in the review period. The software segment comprises analytics tools and clustering software.

By industry, the market is studied by manufacturing, IT & telecommunications, BFSI, retail, healthcare, transportation, energy & utilities, and others. The BFSI sector is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the assessment period due to the high adoption of HPC. The IT & telecommunication, followed by the healthcare sector, is likely to generate growth scoped for the market in the near future.

By service, the market is studied by professional service, managed service, and others.

By deployment, the market is studied by on-cloud and on-premise. The on-premise segment, followed by on-cloud segment, is anticipated to contribute significantly to the expansion of the HPC market.

Regional Outlook

Technological advancements and the availability of supercomputing facilities in North America are factors that can cause an escalation in the HPC market in North America. In the years to come, the high-performance market in the US is likely to gain considerable traction for the regional market. As per MRFR analysis, the market in North America is expected to lead in the worldwide HPC market. The HPC in Canada is likely to grow at a rapid pace. In APAC, the increase in adoption of HPC due to an increase in the number of start-ups, rapid industrialization, and infiltration of modern technologies. In the years to come, the HPC market is expected to thrive at a high CAGR in countries, such as China, Japan, Australia, and other economies across Asia Pacific due to the emergence of new businesses. Moreover, the extensive application of HPC in research activities and weather forecasting is creating scopes for the market to surge.

