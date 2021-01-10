Emergency Beacon Transmitter (EBT) Market to Grow at 7.73% CAGR

Market Overview

Emergency Beacon Transmitter (EBT) Market is predicted to develop globally, from USD 145.37 mn during 2017 to USD 227.20 mn by the conclusion of 2023. The market is likely to grow at 7.73% CAGR throughout the assessment period. Emergency beacon transmitter is a monitoring equipment that is employed for identifying and locating the exact placement of the distress signal. When emergency situation arises, the beacon emits an alarming signal that aids in identifying the location of aircraft, people, and boats by the application of a non-geostationary satellite. The information gathered in the process is further employed by the rescue & search operation teams. The market has a gamut of multiple advanced emergency beacon transmitters available, like 406 MHz frequency transmitters. Such transmitters extend real-time emergency tracing and rapid response time with the incorporation of a network of satellites. This has propelled the rescue and search resource management procedure further. The rising demand for a swifter foundation of distress signal locator, the growth in maritime/aviation disasters, and administrative mandates to employ emergency locator transmitters in naval and aircraft vessels are some of the major forces spurring the development of Emergency Beacon Transmitter (EBT) Market. However, the surged maintenance and installation cost and the availability of product alternatives such as satellite phones and satellite messengers restrict the market growth to a large extent. On the other hand, increasing demand for Cospas-Sarsat system open up avenues for market development throughout the review period.

The global Emergency Beacon Transmitter (EBT) Market is segmented based on services, regions, types, and verticals. Based on services, the Emergency Beacon Transmitter (EBT) Market is segmented into inspection, maintenance, engineering, management, and others. Based on region, the market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and rest of the world. Based on type, the market is segmented into emergency position-indicating radio beacons, emergency locator transmitters, and personal locator beacons. According to vertical, the Emergency Beacon Transmitter (EBT) Market is segmented into military, maritime, aviation, and others. Under the verticals segment, the military sub-segmented rules the Emergency Beacon Transmitter (EBT) Market on account of the surging outlay made by governments over varied locations to improve their aviation and marine capability. During emergency situations, the emergency beacon transmitter helps the military identify the precise location for carrying out rescue and search operation.

Global Emergency Beacon Transmitter (EBT) Market is led by renowned players such as McMurdo Group (US), ACR Electronics, Inc. (US), Emergency Beacon Corporation (US), HR Smith Group (U.K.), ACK Technologies, Inc. (US), Cobham Plc (U.K.), SERPE-IESM (France), and Instrumar Limited (Canada). These players are extensively capitalizing on organic growth policies such as the development of new product to reinforce their position in the worldwide Emergency Beacon Transmitter (EBT) Market.

The global has been studied and analyzed across regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. Europe and North America are the primary markets within the emergency beacon transmitter industry. These markets are anticipated to lead the market over the assessment period. Development in naval vessels and military aircraft with the incorporation of emergency beacon transmitters and administrative mandates to mount emergency locator transmitters (ELT) in all listed civil aircrafts, can be considered as the key factors driving the expansion of the emergency beacon transmitters market. However, Asia-Pacific market is projected to develop at an increasing CAGR throughout the estimation period on account of the spurring aviation security parameters being integrated by prominent economies within the market. Additionally, surging security parameters are being introduced and met, within the aviation industry to encourage tourism business in the Africa market. These endeavors have substantially influenced the growth of the global Emergency Beacon Transmitter (EBT) Market positively.

