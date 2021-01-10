Electronic Assembly Contract Manufacturer Likely to Grow at 10% CAGR

Market Synopsis

During 2017, the worldwide Electronic Assembly Contract Manufacturer represented a worth of USD 88.40 billion. The market is likely to attain USD 157 bn by the conclusion of the assessment period with an impressive CAGR of 10%. Electronic contract assembly is provided by two types of companies. The first category is the company that assemble, design, distribute, manufacture, electronic test constituents and printed circuit boards assemblies. The second category is the company that offers repair/return services for the assemblies and electronic components for original equipment manufacturers. The idea is also referred to as electronics contract manufacturing. Furthermore, an original design manufacturer (ODM) is an enterprise that manufactures and designs a product based on the existing scheme and requirements. ODM firms obtain original specifications from a different organization and then, accordingly, plan the product. Such organizations expand with the ability to get their product crafted without having to plan the hardware and spend in production facilities entirely. The increased proportion of novel start-up endeavors, the introduction of new technologies and products, spurring demand for automotive electronics, medical electronics, and consumer electronics, is spiking up the development of Electronic Assembly Contract Manufacturer. Electronic contract assembly firms offer manufacturing capacity, however, the firm supplying or creating the specifications preserves the rights of the design.

Segmentation

The worldwide Electronic Assembly Contract Manufacturer is segmented into end-user, region, and service. Based on end-user, the Electronic Assembly Contract Manufacturer is segmented into automation/ industrial, aerospace, robotics/ semiconductor, IT, telecom, government, and others. Based on region, the Electronic Assembly Contract Manufacturer is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and rest of the world. Based on service, the Electronic Assembly Contract Manufacturer is segmented into electronic manufacturing, electronic assembly, electronic design & engineering, and others.

Key Players

Global Electronic Assembly Contract Manufacturer is dominated by players such as Benchmark Electronics Inc (US), Altadox Inc (US), Compal Electronics Inc (Taiwan), Celestica Inc (Canada), Fabrinet (Thailand), Creation Technologies LP (Canada), Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (Taiwan), Flex Ltd (Singapore), Plexus Corporation (US), Jabil Circuits Inc (US), New Kinpo Group (Taiwan), Sanmina SCI (US), Universal Scientific Industrial Co Ltd (Taiwan), Shenzhen Kaifa Technology (China), Elcoteq (Luxembourg), Venture (Singapore), Zollner Elektronik (Germany), SIIX (Japan), Sumitronics (Japan), Beyonics Technology (Singapore), Orient Semiconductor Electronics (Taiwan), UMC Electronics Co Ltd (Japan), AsteelFlash Group (France), Kimball Electronics Group (US), and others.

Regional Analysis

The worldwide is expected to develop at a substantial rate throughout the forecast period ranging from 2018 to 2023. The geographical evaluation of Electronic Assembly Contract Manufacturer has been based on regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world (including the Africa, Latin America, and Middle East). With technological innovations and prevalence of key players, the US has witnessed substantial expansion in the Electronic Assembly Contract Manufacturer. The rising demand for smartphones and consumer electronics owing to strong, economic landscape is fueling the growth of electronic contract assembly within the US market. US is largely dominated by telecommunications, industrial, and aerospace. On the other hand, the Europe market has seen consistent growth owing to accelerating demand in semiconductor and electronics industry. The prevalence of several medical electronics provider along with industrial electronics provider have resulted in lucrative business opportunities for small suppliers throughout the market. Besides, robust economies such as Germany, the UK, Italy, and France are investing in R&D of progressive semiconductor technologies, which is encouraging the development of electronic contract assembly within the market. The key factors backing the market growth comprise increasing semiconductor sector, and rising penetration of EMS suppliers. However, the complicated installation procedure, and the risk associated with a downturn in the economy, pose threats to the market growth related to electronic contract assembly.

