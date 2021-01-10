Increasing Investments in R&D to Expand Intranet as a Service Application Market

Market Synopsis:

Intranet refers to private networks that are available for organizations for a subscription fee. The growth of cloud-based technologies is likely to accelerate the adoption of technology over the next couple of years. The Intranet as a Service Application Market, as per the study published by Market Research Future (MRFR), is set to strike a CAGR of 14.2% across the evaluation period 2019 to 2024. The study further reveals that the income of the market is set to grow from USD 10.1 Bn in 2018 to USD 25.5 Bn by 2024.

Increasing investments in the integration of advanced technologies with product portfolios are anticipated to boost the growth pace of the global Intranet as a Service Application Market over the next couple of years. In addition, enterprises are witnessed to rapidly adopt the service owing to its cost-effectiveness. A larger number of small and medium enterprises are also expected to deploy the technology on subscription basis in the forthcoming years. These factors are expected to catalyze growth of the Intranet as a Service Application Market in the nearby future.

Increasing adoption of smart technologies and connected devices is also prognosticated to expedite the expansion of the Intranet as a Service Application Market over the projection period. Technological innovations are poised to dominate the growth trajectory of the market through the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Based on offering, the global Intranet as a Service Application Market has been divided into solution and service. The service segment has been sub-divided into managed services and professional services. The professional services sub-segment is further narrowed down to deployment and implementation services, consulting services, and other support services.

On the basis of solution, the Intranet as a Service Application Market has been segmented into social intranet, mobile intranet, internal communication and employee recognition, collaboration & content management, project management, and document management.

Based on organization size, the global Intranet as a Service Application Market has been bifurcated into large enterprises, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

On the basis of vertical, the Intranet as a Service Application Market has been segmented into BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, government and defense, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, education, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The geographical assessment of the global is covered on regional and country-level basis. The regions assessed in this study are – North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa (MEA), Europe, and South America. North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global market over the next couple of years. Early adoption of advanced technologies observed in the region is expected to dictate the expansion of the Intranet as a Service Application Market in the upcoming years. Asia Pacific is likely to witness a steep growth curve owing to the rapid adoption of technology. China and India are anticipated to earn high revenues during the assessment period.

Competitive Dashboard:

Akumina, Inc.(US), Perficient, Inc. (US), The Attollo Group Ltd (UK), Beetroot AG (Switzerland), HUBFLY (US), Skyvera (US), Powell Software (France), Happeo (Finland), DevFacto Technologies Inc (Canada), WithumSmith+Brown (One Window Workplace) (US), Elastic Cloud Solutions (Elastic Intranet) (Poland), LIVETILES LIMITED (US), Involv (Belgium), Wizdom (UK) are some of the important players participating in the global Intranet as a Service Application Market. These players are expected to contribute to revenue generation in the market over the next couple of years. In addition, research & development is likely to intensify competition in the Intranet as a Service Application Market in the years to come. The growth strategies expected to be observed in the market are collaborations with end-users, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, product development, technological innovations, partnerships, etc.

