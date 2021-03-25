Anodyne Pain & Wellness Solutions announces new Executive Team amidst expansion

Anodyne Pain & Wellness Solutions, Inc. (“Anodyne”) announces its continued growth and national expansion with the introduction of new executive team members for the roles of Chief Executive Officer, President of Anodyne Franchising and Chief Marketing Officer.

Greg Simons has joined the organization as the Chief Executive Officer of Anodyne corporate. Greg has an extensive background in leadership in the medical field. Most recently, Greg was the President of Commercial and Northeast Operations at Benevis, a private equity backed dental services organization with 160 locations across 18 states and revenues totaling over $350MM. Previously, Greg was a Regional Operations Director for DaVita Kidney Care where he led operations for 25 dialysis centers with 250 employees and over $55MM in revenues. On his role at Anodyne, Simons said, “I couldn’t be more excited to join this team. Anodyne offers a complete suite of pain and wellness solutions that’s unrivaled in delivery of top-quality customer care and experience. We’re on a great growth trajectory and will continue to expand our mission driven patient care across the nation.”

Company veteran Gregg Rondinelli will assume the role of President of Anodyne Franchising, LLC. After helping to grow the Anodyne organization to 12 corporate and 25 franchise locations, Rondinelli, will turn his focus to further expanding the Anodyne franchise footprint. Gregg has been central to Anodyne’s day-to-day operations as well as at the forefront of the organization’s corporate leadership and looks forward to continuing to develop the brand as a national leader in pain management.

To round out the executive team, Lou Imbriano has assumed the role of Anodyne’s Chief Marketing Officer. Lou’s healthcare marketing experience includes working with New England Baptist Hospital and Shields MRI. Imbriano is the Former Chief Marketing Officer of the New England Patriots and Chief Operating Officer of Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution. Lou is also a McGraw-Hill Business author, penning “Winning the Customer” and taught Marketing at the Boston College Carroll School of Management.

Anodyne’s continued expansion spans the nation and includes locations in Wilmington, DE, St. Louis, MO, Boise, ID, Jackson, MS, West Palm Beach, FL, Boca Raton, FL, four locations in New Hampshire, six locations in Massachusetts, three locations in Nevada, two in Texas, four in Arizona and an additional location in Utah to compliment the 4 currently in operation there. For more information on franchising opportunities, please contact Gregg Rondinelli at [email protected]

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Anodyne Pain & Wellness Solutions, Inc.

Lou Imbriano, CMO

(844) 505-7246

[email protected]

