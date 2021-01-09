Global Data Center Interconnect Market Overview, Dynamics, Key Players, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023| COVID-19 Analysis

Market Highlights:

The creation of strategic partnerships in the industry is estimated to impel the data center interconnect market 2020. The networking and telecommunications reports are designed by Market Research Future, which contains market possibilities for progress. A USD 6.5 billion revenue forecasted is predicted by the end of 2023 with the backing of an 11% CAGR.

The concentration of numerous established vendors in the data center interconnect market is predicted to broaden the scope for expansion in years ahead. The need to rigorously incorporate the ideals of flexibility and agility is estimated to change the data center interconnect market size.

Segmental Analysis

The regional examination of the Data center interconnect market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end-user and region. By type, the data center interconnect market is segmented into software, service, and product. Based on the application, the data center interconnect market is segmented into real time disaster recovery, workload & data mobility, and business continuity. By end-user, the data center interconnect market is segmented into enterprise, CSPs, ICPs, and government. Based on the regions, the data center interconnect market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and other regions in the world.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional appraisal of the data center interconnect market is conducted on the basis of regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and other regions in the world. The Asia Pacific region is responsible to take the highest CAGR from nations such as Japan, China, and India, among others. The purpose of growth is accredited to the immediate implementation of internet and cloud infrastructure. Furthermore, the rising R&D and growing implementation of fresh technologies with deference to demand for the datacenter to accomplish the elevated data generated is anticipated to shore up the market in the region. Though, the North American region is anticipated to develop vigorously over the forecast period. The reason is accredited to the incidence of novel technologies and enhanced investments in the region.

Competitive Analysis

The proficiency of contestants to encourage transformation in the market is growing at a fixed rate in the approaching period. The backing from administrative bodies around the world is escalating because the market requires an additional impetus to attain regularity in such a situation. The stress on modernization is appraised to see an upswing in the coming years, as the user requirements have to be tackled in an improved manner to safeguard the revival of the worldwide market. Additionally, the prerequisite to espouse a speedy and lucrative method of management is expected to influence the market in the approaching period. The conflict in the forces of demand and supply is appraised to produce a measured development context in the market. The prerequisite to alleviate losses borne by the current public health crisis is appraised to be the sole focus of the market candidates in the forthcoming years. Also, the necessity to boost businesses is estimated to takes into account the influence of their decisions is appraised to shape the expansion of the market in the forthcoming phase.

The formidable companies in the data center interconnect market are Ciena Corporation (US), Extreme Networks, Inc. (US), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), ADVA Optical Networking SE (Germany), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Juniper Networks, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), and Infinera Corporation (US).

Industry Updates:

June 2020 Nokia is dispensing optical data center interconnect (DCI) infrastructure for Chinese tech goliaths Baidu and Tencent. Nokia’s DCI solutions, which are founded on the Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Interconnect and driven by the Nokia Photonic Service Engine, will empower operators in China to back the edge cloud applications.

