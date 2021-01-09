Data Fabric Market Set for Rapid Growth during 2020-2023

Data fabric is a distributed data management platform that automatically brings together different data sets, both historical and real time, and processes them in an efficient way. Data fabric is an aggregation of multiple big data components, which deliver a comprehensive view of customer and business data across an organization. The data fabric virtually connects not only the back-end relational data stores that feed systems within an enterprise but also the distributed, high-performance, in-memory data caches that are embedded within systems such as web services.

A major advantage of an enterprise data-fabric approach to data integration over approaches based on enterprise application integration is the potential to create a data fabric on top of existing applications without changing application logic. The data fabric has driven many areas like BFSI, military and aerospace, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, automotive, media and entertainment. The global data fabric market is led by North America followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Intel Corporation, an American multinational corporation, developed Omni Path Architecture (Intel OPA). Intel OPA is an element of Intel Scalable System Framework, delivers the performance for tomorrow's high performance computing (HPC) workloads and the ability to scale to tens of thousands of nodes and eventually more at a price competitive with today's fabrics. The Intel OPA 100 series product line is an end-to-end solution of PCIe adapters, silicon, switches, cables, and management software. As the successor to Intel True Scale Fabric, this optimized HPC fabric is built upon a combination of enhanced IP and Intel technology.

