Market Highlights

Non-traditional and un-structured data helps in leveraging advanced intelligent response capabilities to solve potential issues in a system without human intervention. Analytics tools and solutions help in extracting actionable insights from raw data generated by an organization’s daily business activities. Dark analytics solutions also help in boosting cyber and risk management capabilities of an organization.

FOR MORE DETAILS : https://komaltech.weebly.com/blog/dark-analytics-market-size-share-growth-factors-emerging-technologies-regional-analysis-competitive-landscape-and-forecast-to-2023-covid-19-analysis

Dark analytics tools for the healthcare sector help in providing personalized healthcare services for individual patients and improve overall health issues of a population. The analytical solution with voice recognition, deep learning, and text analysis capabilities offers a 360-degree understanding of the dark data of patients, organizations, and external sources. This help in identifying patterns of illness, health care access, and historical solutions to health issues in local populations which improves the overall quality and cost of healthcare services.

ALSO READ : https://telegra.ph/Enterprise-Asset-Management-Market-Segment-Analysis-By-Key-Players-Drivers-Regional-Competitive-Landscape-12-30

Segmentation:

According to Market Research Future, the dark analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, industry vertical, and region.

By component, the market has been segmented into solutions and services. The solution segment is expected to dominate as well as grow with the fastest CAGR.

Based on the deployment, the market has been segmented into on-cloud and on-premise. The on-premise segment is expected to dominate the market.

By application, the market has been segmented into operations, finance, human resources, and marketing. The marketing segment is expected to lead the market.

FOR REFERENCE : https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/gene-editing-market-share-value-growth-estimation-research-overview-future-trends-competitive-outlook-regional-insights-by-2023-2020-12-09

By industry vertical, the market has been segmented into IT and telecommunication, BFSI, retail and e-commerce, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, and others. The retail and e-commerce segment are expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for dark analytics is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The geographical analysis for dark analytics market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

North America is expected to emerge as the leading region for dark analytics market during the forecast period. The region has been segmented, by country, into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Presence of leading analytical solutions providers looking to invest in developing their analytical solutions with advanced capabilities to cater to a wide application area is driving the growth of dark analytics market in North America. The region is an early adopter of innovative technology; and the advent of AI and machine learning technologies are some of the key factors fueling the growth of global dark analytics market.

Europe is following North America in the global dark analytics market. Europe is experiencing an increasing adoption of dark analytics solution owing to high focus of the European government on compliance and legal issues concerning data safety. Furthermore, well-established infrastructure and increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT and AI also propel the market growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to growing number of start-ups offering analytical solutions and rise in adoption of analytics in enterprises to optimize their business operations with data-driven decision making. Rising adoption of IoT technology and cloud platforms has positively impacted the market growth in the region. The region had been segmented by country into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

The Middle East and Africa and South America regions are expected to have considerable growth during the forecast period. The rising need among enterprises to make strategic business decisions based on dark data to obtain a competitive advantage in the market has increased the demand for dark analytics solution in the Middle East and Africa and South America region.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the market of dark analytics are IBM Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), Symantec Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Dell Inc. (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), Datameer, Inc. (US), Micro Focus (UK), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), and Teradata (US).

Others players include Synerscope (The Netherlands), TIBCO Software Inc. (US), Deloitte (US), Veritas (US), Zoho Corporation (US), Commvault (US), Datumize (Spain), AvePoint, Inc. (US) and Zoomdata (US).

List of Tables

Table1 Global Dark Analytics Market, By Country, 2019–2024

Table2 North America: Dark Analytics Market, By Country, 2019–2024

Table3 Europe: Dark Analytics Market. By Country, 2019–2024

Table4 Asia-Pacific: Dark Analytics Market By Country, 2019–2024

Table5 North America: Dark Analytics Market, By Country

Table6 North America: Dark Analytics Market, By Component

Table7 North America: Dark Analytics Market, By Deployment

Table8 North America: Dark Analytics Market, By Application

Table9 North America: Dark Analytics Market, By Industry Vertical

Table10 Europe: Dark Analytics Market, By Country

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://primefeed.in/