Automated Material Handling Market 2019 Global Size, Segments, Growth, Industry Profits, Trends, Overview and Business Opportunities | Industry Forecast Report

Market Highlights

Automated Material Handling (AMH) refers to the automated material lifting devices used across industries, in every single step of a product life cycle from production to the delivery to the end consumers. They are used for safe moving, lifting, and storage of materials without human intervention, in manufacturing and distribution departments. These equipments are cost-effective and help the end-users to capably achieve three main goals a manufacturing unit demands – increased safety, flexibility and efficiency, all this while saving an enormous amount of time.

With the intervention of technology, these equipments have significantly evolved, over the past few years, undergoing some notable transformations. Evidently, manufacturers are the driving force for bringing up these transformations. Keeping the three goals in mind, they have developed a range of automated equipment like conveyors, elevators, cranes, track cranes hoist and lift trucks, stacker, bridge cranes and monorails, gantry cranes and lever hoists and so on.

Technological advancement transpired in this industry have increasingly availed efficient and cost-effective solutions leading to the automation of these equipment. These advancements have escorted its market value to an unparalleled level, making these equipment popular and widely adopted.

Major Key players

Schaefer Holding International (Germany)

Daifuku Co. Ltd (Japan)

Dematic (U.S.), Murata Machinery (Japan)

Mecalux (Spain),

Vanderlande Industries (U.S.)

BEUMER Group (Germany)

Swisslog AG (Switzerland)

Kardex (Switzerland)

Intelligrated (U.S.)

Segmentation:

Segmentation by Operation: Packaging & distribution, storage & transportation, assembly, waste management among others.

Segmentation by Software & Services: Software (WMS- Warehouse management system, TMS- Transportation management system), Services- (Maintenance & repairs, training and software up gradation)

Segmentation by Application: Automotive, foods & beverages, healthcare, chemicals, aviation, e-commerce, semiconductors and electronics among others.

Segmentation by Automated Equipment: Automated guided vehicles, automated cranes, automated storage and retrieval system, robotics system, conveyors among others.

Regional Analysis:

Currently, Asia-Pacific is dominating the market of automated material handling due to increase in the number of manufacturing plants in various countries of this region. Most of the countries in Asia-Pacific is in the developing phase and as a result open to the foreign investment which is allowing the foreign players of multiple domain to open the manufacturing unit in these countries. Europe is the second big market for the automated material handling followed by North America is accounts for XX% of market share.

​

