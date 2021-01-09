The global Inorganic Refrigerant market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Inorganic Refrigerant volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Inorganic Refrigerant market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Inorganic Refrigerant in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Inorganic Refrigerant manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
FOR MORE DETAILS :https://icrowdnewswire.com/2019/11/05/inorganic-refrigerant-market-2019-global-analysis-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2025/
The following manufacturers are covered:
Air Liquide (Airgas Refrigerants Inc.)
Linde Group
Dongyue Group
Chemours Company
Sinochem Corporation
Harp International
Gas Servei S.A
Refrigerant Solutions
Mexichem S.A.B. De C.V
Asahi Glass
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4553067-global-inorganic-refrigerant-market-professional-survey-report-2019
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Ammonia
CO2
Others
Segment by Application
Chillers
Heat Pumps
Others