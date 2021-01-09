Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is projected to remain the largest high-performance tire yarn market during the forecast period in terms of both value and volume. Europe is also likely to exhibit a sizeable demand for high-performance tire yarn during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for High-Performance Tire Yarn is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the High-Performance Tire Yarn in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hyosung

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil

Kolon Industries

SRF Ltd

Firestone

Teijin

Milliken & Company

Indorama Ventures

Asahi Kasei

Maduratex

Kordarna Plus

Far Eastern Group

Century Enka

Cordenka

Shenma Industrial

Junma Tyre Cord

Jinlun Group

Jiangsu Haiyang

Shandong Xiangyu

Shifeng Group

Shandong Tianheng

Shandong Hesheng

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Polyamide Yarn

Polyester Yarn

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Aircraft

Specialty Vehicles

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe High-Performance Tire Yarn product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of High-Performance Tire Yarn, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of High-Performance Tire Yarn in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the High-Performance Tire Yarn competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the High-Performance Tire Yarn breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, High-Performance Tire Yarn market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe High-Performance Tire Yarn sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

